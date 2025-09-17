BC News

Canada Post closing four postal outletsin Greater Victoria

Photo: .ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST Sue Glover sells stamps at the Canada Post location at Heart Pharmacy in Fairfield. The postal outlet is set to close Sept. 24.

Greater Victoria will have at least four fewer Canada Post outlets in independent pharmacies by the end of October.

Two outlets have already closed in Cordova Bay and Cadboro Bay, and Canada Post confirmed that it’s not renewing licensing agreements with two other outlets in Fairfield and Vic West.

The Mint Pharmacy postal outlet at 5166 Cordova Bay Rd. closed Aug. 20, and the outlet at 2825 Cadboro Bay Rd., formerly operated by Heart Pharmacy, closed last Wednesday.

The postal outlet at 1595 Fairfield Rd. is set to close next week, while another at 180 Wilson St. in Vic West will lose its Canada Post licence Oct. 28.

Marcia Gleeson was at the Cadboro Bay outlet for its last day to say goodbye to her old customers.

Gleeson, now the assistant manager of the Heart Pharmacy’s Fairfield branch, started as a postal-outlet worker at Cadboro Bay in 2012 and still has a scarf that one of her regular customers knitted for her.

Sue Glover, who works at the Heart Pharmacy postal outlet at 1595 Fairfield Rd., said the job is a bit like being a bartender.

When regular customers drop by, they often share what’s going on in their lives, including their latest creative projects and the trials of toilet training kids, Glover said with a laugh. “People bring us flowers.”

She also keeps dog treats behind the counter to hand out to dog owners, Glover said.

However, that’s all going away by next Wednesday, when the outlet closes and Glover moves over to a different section of the store.

Heart Pharmacy owner and president Rasool Rayani said his pharmacy chain will be fully out of the postal outlet business by next week, after more than three decades of operating postal outlets at its various pharmacies.

Postal services were at best a “break-even” enterprise for his business, which only receives a small licensing fee from Canada Post based on the revenue they generate, Rayani said.

But it was convenient for customers and drew traffic to their stores, he said. “It’s always disappointing not being able to offer all the services our clients might like.”

Canada Post’s rationale for closing the Fairfield outlet was that it “was going through a business review,” Rayani said.

Canada Post spokesperson Phil Legault said in a statement that there was an extensive review process to evaluate the retail postal-outlet network in the area, and customers will be “well-served” by the remaining postal outlets.

However, Alex Akhavan, who owns the pharmacy that hosts the Vic West postal outlet, said the closures are likely just the result of executives trying to prove they are doing something to address the Crown corporation’s money problems.

Canada Post has posted cumulative losses of more than $5 billion since 2018, and is currently in a protracted labour dispute with the union representing its workers.

A strike and lockout that lasted more than a month last November and December ended with the federal government ordering postal workers back on the job.

Akhavan said Pharmasave Westside’s postal outlet at 180 Wilson St. is a top performer that brings in more than $300,000 in revenue for Canada Post nearly every year. The outlet was established in 2009.

“Postal outlets like ours are cost-neutral to Canada Post … we cover everything from rent to staffing to infrastructure to computers,” said Akhavan, who is trying to fight the decision to end the licensing agreement.

Kelly Seagram, president of the Victoria West Community Association, said she’s disappointed in Canada Post’s decision to close its postal outlet in Vic West.

“Vic West already has over 8,000 residents, which is the size of a small town,” she said. “Taking away this postal outlet means people are going to have to leave the neighbourhood just to handle basic, day-to-day services.”

Alternate Canada Post locations in neighbouring Esquimalt and across the bridge in downtown Victoria are difficult to reach on foot.

Seagram is concerned about her neighbours who are seniors or have mobility issues. She’s also worried about the future of Canada Post.

“If Canada Post can’t make it work in a neighbourhood like Vic West — which is very much growing and thriving — then they’re in real trouble,” she said.

“It sounds like Canada Post, by removing these outlets, is trying to habituate the public to a lower expectation of service and accessibility.”

Seagram is asking anyone concerned about the closures to reach out to local MPs to ask them to advocate for better national postal service.

“The federal government should invest in Canada Post and make sure that it’s a durable, sustainable service,” she said. “If it disappears, and if we have private couriers as our only option, lots of people lose out.”

A postal outlet at Pharmasave Langford in Millstream Village closed early this year.

Canada Post began shifting postal services from post offices to private postal outlets in the 1980s under then prime minister Brian Mulroney’s Conservative government.