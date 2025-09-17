BC News

B.C. developers skeptical of new Build Canada Homes program

B.C. developers skeptical

Photo: Mike Howell/BIV Prime Minister Mark Carney launched his government's Build Canada Homes program on Sept. 14, but some B.C. developers say questions remain about how the program will work.

A panel of B.C. developers today expressed concerns about the Liberal government’s new Build Canada Homes program, suggesting it could potentially overlap with another federal agency, benefit well-connected builders and encounter challenges in urban settings.

Prime Minister Mark Carney officially launched the Build Canada Homes program Sunday with initial funding of $13 billion. The program aims to build affordable housing on a mass scale never before seen in Canada, with an emphasis on prefabricated housing that is faster to build.

But more information is needed and there are potential pitfalls, according to a Sept. 16 panel discussion hosted in Vancouver by housing data firm Zonda Home.

“I think a lot is still unclear … in terms of what is going to be Build Canada’s domain versus CMHC’s domain,” said Cyrus Navabi, president of development company Qualex-Landmark Living Inc.

CMHC refers to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., a federal Crown corporation that already has financing programs for affordable housing.

“I’m personally very skeptical about prefab and modular homes being a panacea for the country. I’m skeptical about the ability of government to efficiently deliver hundreds of thousands of homes. But mostly, I’m surprised that they are diverting energy away from CMHC,” Navabi said.

The point was echoed by moderator Jon Bennest, vice-president of product development with Zonda.

“We talk to clients out there on the rental side or doing advisory, and it’s the same where you hear, ‘Oh, it’s a challenging project but because we have CMHC, we’re good. If we didn’t have that, it wouldn’t work.’ I don’t know how many times I’ve heard that in a conversation,” he said.

“To be kind of shifting your focus away from that to something else is kind of interesting to me.”

Bennest also suggested that prefabrication may be more suitable for suburban and rural environments where there is abundant land.

“We’re typically dealing with urban infill sites, and I don’t think that you can get those same efficiencies for a 100- or 200-unit highrise tower," he said.

Brad Jones, chief development officer with Wesgroup Properties LP, said he agrees that below-market housing needs to be delivered on a big scale, and that the federal government has a role to play in underserved segments of the market.

“How they are going about it, I think it’s too early to tell. I have a lot of questions about how they are going to do it, and there might be a few modular groups that make a lot of money,” he said.

“Somebody at a press conference described it to me as likely the next ArriveCAN,” he added, referring to the government’s COVID-era mobile tracking app, which was the subject of a procurement scandal.

Panellist Neil Chrystal, president and CEO of Polygon Realty Ltd., said other government policies could help, including deferment of capital gains taxes reinvested in other properties.

“Most governments, they seem to be afraid of demand, because they are afraid of … the investors coming back, and what they might do to displace tenants,” he said.

“We need the buyers to come back.”

Chrystal cited the government’s new GST rebate for first-time homebuyers. The government could broaden the rebate to encompass investor buyers, second-time homebuyers and move-up buyers, he said.

“That will stimulate the demand that we need,” he said.