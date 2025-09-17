BC News

Almost $10,000 donated to offset fraud at Ribfest

Photo: VIA VICTORIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Victoria police released photos of a counterfeit Ribfest token, on the left, and a real one.

Close to $10,000 has been donated to the Esquimalt Ribfest Society after a fake-token scheme cost the charitable fundraiser thousands of dollars.

Dale Morton of Sasquatch Heat Pumps will be at the Esquimalt Fire Department on Thursday to present a $2,000 cheque to the society, which runs the annual event.

The rest of the donations have come from a cross section of people and businesses, society chair Tom Woods said.

“One never knows when a silver lining in dark clouds will show, but we seemed to have found it here in Esquimalt,” Woods said, adding the contributions “will alleviate our losses in spades.”

Hundreds of bogus tokens were made with a 3D printer and circulated at the 2025 Ribfest, held Sept. 5-7 at Bullen Park.

The event has raised almost $2 million for charity in its 12 years.

“Not only did these crooks profit from the sale of the tokens to unsuspecting festival attendees, they cost our charity — specifically focused on children’s organizations — around $10 for every single token redeemed,” Woods said in a statement.

“They profit and we lose, a double whammy, as it were.”

He praised publicity about the fraud and the response from donors.

Victoria police continue to investigate the fraud.