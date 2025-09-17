BC News

Conservative leader says different factions at play with ballot-stuffing allegation, report going to Elections BC

Deck stacked for Rustad?

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad was in Kamloops on Tuesday as part of his party leadership review tour.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad says differing party factions are at play with an alleged ballot-stuffing scheme involving thousands of fake memberships.

Rustad was in Kamloops on Tuesday as part of his party leadership review tour, which is currently mired in the scandal.

More than 2,100 new memberships are alleged to have suddenly materialized in Kelowna on the eve of that riding’s vote in Rustad’s leadership review process — including two from people who had passed away.

The names were mostly South Asian, and phone numbers all read “1111111111” or “2222222222.” The email addresses followed the identical format of [email protected], and they all landed at the same time — just after a membership cutoff deadline in late August.

The memberships were also reportedly all paid for using the same three credit cards.

Milobar has questions

The alleged scandal sparked fireworks at a caucus meeting on Friday. Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar, who was in the room, declined to give details but acknowledged the reports are troubling.

“I haven’t seen any documents or anything of that nature that are being referenced out there right now,” he said.

“But certainly, I have some concerns in terms of making sure that we are as a B.C. Conservative caucus always functioning at the highest level of integrity and always making sure that the public has their faith in us.”

Speaking to Castanet on Tuesday, Rustad said an internal review is being undertaken and the party will be sending a report on any findings to Elections BC.

“Our database was breached. People had access to our database — false emails and text messages went out to members and to people claiming to be members of the party to sign people up,” Rustad said.

“It's alleged that membership lists from other parties were used as part of an email campaign to sign people up, and there was a bunch of email memberships that were done inappropriately that the party has addressed and removed from the system to make sure there won't be undue influence on on the leadership vote.”

Rustad said the party requires people to vote in person and present their ID.

“I’m pretty sure somebody who’s dead isn’t going to come in with ID, so I’m not too worried about that one,” he saId.

'Different factions' at play

Asked who was responsible for the hack, Rustad suggested a number of people could have been involved.

“Some that were involved in the memberships, some that were involved in the hacks and false emails and text messages — so we're trying to track that down, and we're looking at what kind of legal action, if anything, can be taken," he said.

"There'd be several people within the party that are no longer working for the party.”

Rustad acknowledged his party needs to do a better job of managing its data.

“There’s different factions trying to do things — some are trying tot take over the party, some are trying to support the party. Both, in my opinion, are wrong in terms of what they've been doing,” he said.

“Our leadership review has always been about asking the existing members, as opposed to trying to ramp up membership and create a wedge or a bubble, one way or the other.”

More memberships found

In a column about the allegations on Monday, Rob Shaw said the suspicious memberships led some to wonder if the party was trying to stack the deck in Rustad’s favour. Because Kelowna was one of the final ridings to vote in the review, a late influx of thousands could have helped to boost Rustad’s overall approval rate in the final total.

Shaw suggested the leading theory is that some now former Conservative staffers, alongside the brother of a former premier, raided a former BC Liberal/United membership list to dump a bunch of names they could control into the leadership review, with the goal of propping up Rustad’s approval numbers.

“The Conservative Party regularly conducts security checks on new memberships,” the party said in a statement.

“Like in most leadership reviews and elections, there are anomalies. We have identified some in our new lists and we [are] ensuring that only legitimate members in good standing will have the privilege of voting in the leadership review and participating in any other party activities.”

According to Shaw, while those memberships were cancelled, 150 that fit the same mold were also reported in Richmond, and 100 more in Delta — ridings where leadership review votes have already been cast.

— with files from Rob Shaw and CTV News