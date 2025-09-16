BC News

Wildfire evacuation orders lifted in Cariboo region in B.C. Interior

Photo: The Canadian Press The Beef Trail Creek wildfire burns in the Cariboo region of B.C. in this Friday, August 29, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — B.C. Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)

Several evacuation orders prompted by wildfires in British Columbia's Interior have been rescinded, although residents in a portion of the area will remain on alert.

The Cariboo Regional District and the Ulkatcho First Nation say in a joint statement that the order issued on Sept. 5 because of the Dusty Lake and Beef Creek Trail wildfires may still be reissued if the fires threaten properties again.

The statement says part of the previous Dusty Lake order area is still on evacuation alert for nearby Holtry Creek, which covers 65 parcels of land and about 268 square kilometres.

Alerts have also been lifted in the Smokey Lake fire area that has been under caution since Sept. 14.

The BC Wildfire Service said this week that fall-like weather has aided the fight against fires across the province, although a short-term warming and drying trend is expected until Wednesday.

The number of active wildfires in B.C. has dropped to about 120, with only one new blaze started in the last 24 hours, while 10 have been declared out during that same time.