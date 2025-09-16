BC News

More than 1,000 calls: 15 year ban for B.C. teacher

Photo: Contributed B.C. teacher faces 15 year ban.

A B.C. high school teacher has been banned from teaching for 15 years after getting caught sending more than 1,000 late-night messages to a student.

In a Consent Resolution Agreement published online Tuesday, the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said a teacher, whose name and school district are redacted, misused their position of power and exploited a student for their own advantage and that came to the attention of school officials in March 2024.

“The teacher exchanged increasingly personal and intimate messages with a secondary student using the school’s MS Teams platform,” the commissioner said.

“(More than) 190 messages were exchanged in a three-week period, most of which were exchanged between 8 p.m. and midnight. These messages included giving each other compliments about their physical appearance and about having a slow dance together.”

Several weeks after these messages were sent, the student and teacher both went to a school event and the text messages took new life.

“(At) the end of the evening, the teacher and student exchanged messages on MS Teams about the teacher picking up the student,” the commissioner said.

“The last message on MS Teams was from the student giving the teacher the student’s cellphone number. The teacher and the student made calls to one another by phone over 1,000 times in an approximately 16-month period and many of the calls were longer than 1.5 hours.”

The district made contact with the teacher about the issue, and commissioner said the teacher was dishonest about having contact with the student.

They were suspected March 8, 2024 and then on April 17, 2024 had their teacher’s certificate suspended.

The teacher’s certificate was later cancelled and a 15-year ban on the issuance of a certificate or any other authorization under the Teachers Act then happened.

“The teacher’s conduct was a fundamental breach of a teacher’s duty to students and to the public,” the commissioner for teacher regulation wrote in the decision.

“The teacher was dishonest and did not maintain the integrity, credibility and reputation of the profession.”

While the nature of the messages and the relationship between the teacher and student weren’t fully explained, the commissioner said that the inappropriate relationship became known in March of 2024.