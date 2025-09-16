BC News

Opposition slam government decision to hire a comedian to write speeches, jokes

Eby defends comic writer

Photo: charliedemers.com Charlie Demers

The premier’s office is characterizing criticism of its use of comedian Charlie Demers as a contracted writer as misleading.

Conservative finance critic and Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar took aim at the government after he said documents revealed a contract worth up to $450,000 for Demers’ services.

He said the four-year contract for writing, including jokes, would pay Demers $165 an hour for two years valued at $150,000 with two one-year extensions for a maximum of $450,000.

However, in an email to Castanet News, officials inside the premier’s office say Demers only billed the government $95,000 over the past three years.

“Like all contracts, there is a maximum amount allowable for each year, but only work completed is billed for,” the email stated.

“From January to June 2025 the amount billed is approximately $14,000. Mr. Demers has regularly billed under the maximum allowable amount, and it is our expectation this year will be the same, in light of efforts to find cost-savings across government.”

In speaking out against the contract, Milobar called the use of Demers “backwards in the middle of the largest deficit in B.C.'s history."

“This is not only tone-deaf, it’s offensive to every taxpayer.”

The government meanwhile said the criticism is not surprising.

“It’s not surprising to see the Conservatives peddling misleading information as a way of detracting from the deep cuts they would make- like cutting infrastructure projects people need and raising costs for people,” the premier’s office said.

Premier David Eby said the use of contractors like Demers — who could not be immediately be reached for comment — allows government to cut back on costs and the Premier's Office is following every other office in cutting back as part of the plan to return to a balanced budget.

with files from The Canadian Press