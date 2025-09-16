BC News

B.C. government workers step up job action by targeting mining sector

Public sector strike expands

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia General Employees' Union President Paul Finch speaks outside an ICBC driver licensing office, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. The union issued 72-hour strike notice following a strike authorization vote in which 92.7 per cent of members voted in favour of job action. Public service members began strike action on September 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS

British Columbia's public service workers are escalating job action aimed at slowing work in the mining sector just as the province moves to fast-track several projects.

The BC General Employees' Union and Professionals Employees Association say staff in mineral and mines offices in Vancouver and Cranbrook will join picket lines.

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined last week the importance of natural resource projects for Canada — including the expansion of the Red Chris copper and gold mine in northwestern B.C. — but Paul Finch, president of the BCGEU, says such projects can't go ahead without public service workers.

Premier David Eby had also announced 18 resource projects to fast track earlier this year, including several mines, but Finch says they're only possible because civil servants work on safety and environmental measures.

The increase in job action puts 8,500 public service workers on picket lines, with Finch saying up until now they've been trying to minimize effects on the public, but that won't continue for long.

The union is into its third week of strike action as it asks for an 8.25 per cent wage increase over two years, saying public service wages have not kept pace.

"This comes after a period over the last decade where our wages fell behind not only inflation but over 12 per cent behind the average wage in British Columbia," Finch told picketing workers in Victoria on Tuesday.

"That means today, BCGEU members in the civil service make 2.7 per cent less than the average wage in the entire province."