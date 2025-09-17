BC News

BCWS announces prescribed burn in Dry Gulch Provincial Park

Photo: KTW file photo A BCWS patch.

BC Wildfire Service has announced a prescribed burn will be taking place in Dry Gulch Provincial Park this week.

In a statement released Tuesday, BCWS said its crews will be supporting BC Parks and the Shuswap Band as they conduct an ecosystem restoration prescribed burn in Dry Gulch Provincial Park.

The planned location for the burn is approximately 4.5 kilometres south of Radium Hot Springs. It's expected the burn will cover about nine hectares.

“The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Wednesday, Sept. 17,” reads the statement.

Residents and motorists are advised that smoke could be visible in Radium Hot Springs, surrounding communities, and along Highway 93 and Highway 95.

In the statement, BCWS laid out the key goals of this prescribed burn. These include returning vegetative cover to a more historic composition, reducing forest health issues associated with dense tree stands, enhancing wildlife habitats and mitigating wildfire risks by reducing fuel load.

To learn more about this and other prescribed burns, visit the BC Wildfire Service website.