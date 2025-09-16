BC News

UVic won't say if faculty member will face discipline over Charlie Kirk post

UVic prof comments on Kirk

Photo: ROSS D. FRANKLIN, AP A well-wisher adds flowers to a makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk set up at Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

The University of Victoria is not disclosing whether one of its professors will face discipline for controversial online remarks following the assassination of close Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk, citing confidentiality.

A widely circulated social-media post attributed to a UVic associate professor celebrated the death of Kirk, who was shot and killed during a public appearance on a college campus in Utah last Wednesday.

“GOOD RIDDANCE! The ‘woke radical left’ finally sent someone with good aim,” said the now-deleted post, made shortly after Kirk’s death.

Dallas Brodie, Vancouver-Quilchena MLA and OneBC interim leader, called for the UVic professor to be “fired, immediately.”

A UVic spokesperson said on Monday that they are aware that the post has “garnered significant negative attention,” but added that “human-resource matters are confidential.”

The post by a “community member” — whom the university does not identify — does not align with university values, the spokesperson said in a statement.

“[T]his individual does not speak on behalf of the university,” it said. “The university takes seriously any allegations of violations of policies, including the Discrimination and Harassment Policy. We expect all members of our community to adhere to these policies, and the university will respond to allegations accordingly.”

UVic associate professor Melia Belli Bose’s faculty profile was taken down over the weekend.

The university said it would not comment on why Belli Bose’s profile was removed from the university’s website.

Belli Bose is no longer listed as a faculty member in the Art History and Visual Studies department, and could not be reached for comment.

She was not at her office on Monday and did not respond to email.

Calls to her UVic number went to an automated message saying “The person you are trying to reach is currently unavailable.”

The UVic faculty association said Monday that it was “monitoring the situation closely” and had no further comment “at this time.”

Meanwhile, the University of Toronto has confirmed that one of its professors, who reportedly said on social media that shooting was too good for fascists, was placed on administrative leave.

An Ontario cabinet minister had called on the university to take action against the professor’s “violent rhetoric.”