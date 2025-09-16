BC News

No more jail for Nanaimo caretaker who shot intruder with rubber bullets

A Nanaimo property caretaker who shot an intruder with rubber bullets typically used for animal control, seriously injuring the man, won’t spend any more time in jail.

Jeffrey Benvin pleaded guilty last month to aggravated assault and intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless about the life of another person in connection with a shooting on New Year’s Day last year.

He will serve 5 1/2 months in the community under an overnight curfew after spending over a year in jail since his arrest.

Benvin, who was 49 at the time of sentencing, lived for free in an apartment on a property on 10th Street occupied by a waste-disposal company in exchange for acting as a caretaker for the property, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Douglas Thompson said in delivering his sentencing decision late last month.

On Jan. 1, 2024, Benvin checked his security camera monitor around 6:30 a.m. and noticed someone on the property with a head lamp, according to an agreed statement of facts.

He went outside holding a 12-gauge shotgun equipped with a tactical flashlight and a green laser pointer. The gun was loaded with rubber wildlife-control rounds, considered less-lethal ammunition used to ward off bears and other predatory animals, Thompson said.

Benvin had purchased the ammunition from a retail outlet, where he told the clerk he was doing security-guard work. The clerk told him the rounds would be great for that use, Thompson said.

Security cameras recorded much of the 20-minute interaction between Benvin and the victim, which began with the victim inside a dumpster and Benvin standing beside the dumpster, pointing the gun at him.

The footage then showed Benvin walking behind the man toward the gate of the property, while pointing the shotgun at him.

The man was seen walking with a noticeable limp and his hands behind his head, before he lay face down on the ground, Thompson said. Benvin can be seen kicking the man and stepping on his head.

The video showed Benvin open the property gate and return to the victim, who rose to his feet.

As the man walked toward the gate, Benvin followed and fired the shotgun at him, hitting his right side and causing him to stumble, Thompson said.

Benvin then put the gun behind his back as a vehicle passed.

The man ran across the road and away from the property, collapsing out of Benvin’s sight.

Police found the man badly injured, with wounds to his chest, right arm and right thigh.

The man told police he had been shot, but did not want the person who shot him to get into trouble because it was his own fault for being on the property, Thompson said.

In a victim impact statement, the man said he continues to experience pain and insomnia as a result of the shooting, and he has been unable to return to cutting firewood or part-time work as a fisherman.

Police executing a search warrant on the waste-disposal property found firearms and ammunition, all of which was properly stored. Benvin had a valid firearms licence.

Officers also found a sign inside the apartment and images on his phone suggesting Benvin adopted a “vigilante-type” attitude to his job, Thompson said. The images included slogans such as: “Danger: Trespassing can cause serious injury or death,” “We don’t dial 911,” and “If I don’t know you and you’re inside these gates, you’re not coming out alive.”

Benvin was arrested in August 2024 and spent just over a year in jail before pleading guilty and receiving his sentence.

Thompson said the property has been the subject of repeated thefts and intruders, and Benvin has been hit in the head with a rock and grazed by a knife in previous incidents while defending the property, causing him to become, in his own words, “jumpier.”

Those incidents, and the duty he felt to the property owner, partly explain his dangerous reaction to the intruder and vigilante attitude, but do not justify the shooting, Thompson said.

“Benvin’s treatment of [the victim] was beyond callous, even in the context of [the victim’s] status as an intruder,” he said.

Benvin has apologized to the victim in writing, recognizes his actions were excessive and now realizes the proper response is to call the police, Thompson said.

“I am quite satisfied he will not repeat this mistake,” he said.

Thompson said he was required to determine the least punishment that still carried out the sentencing requirements of deterring others who might be inclined to act similarly, and denounced Benvin’s conduct.

Thompson imposed a conditional sentence order of two years less a day to be served in the community on each count, with the sentences to be served at the same time.

Benvin must be inside his home between 7 p.m and 5 a.m. every day. With credit for time served, 5 1/2 months remain in his sentence.

Benvin is also subject to a 10-year firearms ban and must complete 65 hours of community service.