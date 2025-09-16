BC News

Bamfield-Port Alberni road set to reopen at end of October

Burned road set to reopen

Photo: B.C. HYDRO B.C. Hydro crews work to fix powerlines damaged by the Mount Underwood wildfire in August.

The fire-ravaged Bamfield Main Road, which connects Bamfield and several First Nation communities to Port Alberni, will reopen by the end of October, the Transportation Ministry announced Monday.

The ministry said temporary closures could still occur, however, during periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

It said a geotechnical assessment has been completed to identify hazards, and assessments of the stability of trees are ongoing. Based on those findings, thresholds are being established for wind and rain events that will trigger increased patrols of Bamfield Main and potentially closures.

A weather station and closure gates will also be installed in the coming weeks, according to the ministry, which is leading efforts to reopen the road with Mosaic Forest Management, the company that oversees the affected stretch.

Crews continue to work on a 1.5-kilometre stretch of the road — between kilometre 8 and kilometre 9.5 — that was closed last month due to unstable slopes and trees, falling rocks and other hazards in the wake of the Mount Underwood blaze just south of Port Alberni.

The 3,518-hectare fire, first discovered Aug. 11, is now deemed as being held within its current perimeter.

Ahead of a community meeting on Monday at the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre, Huu-ay-aht Chief John Jack said people are increasingly frustrated over the loss of the vital Bamfield-Port Alberni route.

Representatives of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District Emergency Operations Centre, Transportation Ministry, B.C. Wildfire Service, Island Health, Telus and Huu-ay-aht First Nations were expected to attend the meeting.

“There’s a high level of anxiety and frustration involved in the state of the Bamfield Road — people feel like they don’t know enough yet, and people are wanting to know what timeline to plan around.”

There’s also continued confusion among tourists about alternate routes, especially those using online maps in areas with unreliable cellphone coverage or trying to take forest service roads, some of which are gated, he said.

Anything other than the recommended detour “is not reliable and should not be trusted,” he warned.

In June of 2023, the Cameron Bluffs wildfire shut down Highway 4, which connects to Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet, for several weeks, with intermittent closures throughout the rest of the summer.

The wildfire changed soil conditions, leading to unstable slopes, trees, and falling rocks.

A report this year from the Alberni Valley, Ucluelet and Tofino chambers of commerce pegged the economic cost of the closures, including disruptions to tourist and business travel, at more than $60 million — a $31.2 million hit for Tofino, $14.5 million for Ucluelet, and $14.9 million for Port Alberni.

Jack pointed to the financial impact and disruption from the Cameron Bluffs fire as potentially part of the reason the Transportation Ministry is involved in overseeing repairs to Bamfield Main.

“Hopefully they can bring that wisdom to bear and hopefully mitigate the time that [Bamfield Main] road will be closed,” said Jack, adding the economic activity that depends on the important link “justifies further attention from the province.”

Concrete barriers close off the undrivable portion of Bamfield Main, from kilometre marker 7 or the cell spot in the north end and marker 10 at the museum forest service road at the south end. Electronic signs redirecting traffic are in place ahead of the closure points.

In the meantime, a detour along logging roads via Youbou near Lake Cowichan has additional signage to help guide unfamiliar drivers, said the Transportation Ministry.

Drivers using the Youbou detour are advised to exercise caution, “as these are industrial roads with variable surface conditions,” said the ministry.

Ditidaht Nation Chief Judi Thomas has described the alternate gravel road as a dusty, dangerous, dark, narrow road with little reliable cellphone service. “Every day, residents, workers, and visitors risk their lives on this road,” she said.

In addition, she said, fire and logging have so eroded the slopes along the currently closed section of Bamfield Main that they will be vulnerable to washing onto the road with the first heavy rains, forcing future closures.

For that reason, Thomas argues that “ideally” the entire road should be taken over by the province and paved — from Port Alberni to Bamfield, and from the Franklin Camp Junction to the small village of Balaac’adt on Nitinaht Lake in Ditidaht territory, along Youbou Road to where the paved road starts to Lake Cowichan.

The paved road would provide a reliable alternative if Bamfield Main or the Cameron Lakes Road portion of Highway 4 are closed again, said Thomas.

“Designating it a provincial public road is the only way to ensure permanent and reliable access,” said Thomas. “Public safety cannot wait.”

Thomas said at a time when Prime Minister Mark Carney and B.C. Premier David Eby are looking for economic stimulation via a provincial infrastructure project, it’s a “shovel-ready” one just waiting for approval.

“Having that road will ensure long-term resilience, it will protect communities from the isolation that they’re feeling right now, and it will safeguard the tourism economy ahead of the 2026 season,” said Thomas.

“It’s about creating reliable west coast access for all of Vancouver Island and for a lot of people who are coming to the area to visit us.”

Thomas said she suspects the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Huu-ay-aht First Nation and Mosaic and Bamfield would be more than happy to support a provincial paved alternate route.

Jack agreed that one viable alternate paved route is “something that we still hold as being extremely important for the whole west coast.”

Thomas admits, however, that given the web of different road designations and owners, a provincial takeover of responsibility would be an involved process.

“It becomes a multi-jurisdictional wicked problem, and that’s been a major barrier for the province,” she said, noting all the interested parties might argue they are only responsible for sections of the road, but all parties use the entire road.

In addition, it’s an added cost for the province to maintain the road into the future once it’s paved, Thomas said.

In a statement in August, the Transportation Ministry said it has “no plans to take over ownership of the current detour route.”