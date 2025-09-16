BC News

BCGEU escalates job action, bans overtime for correctional officers and sheriffs

BCGEU escalates job action

Photo: The Canadian Press A member of the British Columbia General Employees' Union pickets outside an ICBC driver licensing office, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The president of a union representing British Columbia's public service workers says it has escalated job action with an overtime ban for correctional officers and sheriffs.

Paul Finch of the BC General Employees' Union announced the move in an interview, saying there will be another announcement about further escalation "designed to bring government back to the negotiating table" on Tuesday morning.

The union announced Friday that it had initiated an overtime ban at several Liquor Distribution Branch warehouse locations.

Job action that includes pickets across B.C. is now in its third week as members seek a wage increase of 8.25 per cent over two years to address increasing cost-of-living concerns among other issues.

B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey announced earlier Monday that the provincial forecasted deficit has hit a record high of almost $11.6 billion for the first quarter of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, largely due to the elimination the carbon tax and amid "global trade uncertainty."

Finch says the announcement about the deficit "doesn't materially change" the union's negotiating position.