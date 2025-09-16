BC News

New poll indicates British Columbians oppose municipal natural gas bans

Homeowners want choice

Photo: Citizen staff photo Heat pumps are becoming a common sight in B.C.

A new poll by Ipsos indicates the majority of British Columbians, want more choices when it comes to the type of energy they can consume.

The survey conducted on behalf of the Energy Futures Institute found that 63% of B.C. residents support energy choice on how they heat their homes and oppose municipal bans on natural gas.

The survey shows British Columbians are rejecting policies adopted by some municipalities that effectively ban natural gas in new buildings in favour of electric heat pumps only.

“British Columbians want energy choice when it comes to heating, which can actually alleviate pressures faced by BC Hydro,” said Barry Penner, chair of the Energy Futures Institute.

The results come as both BC Hydro and FortisBC are facing financial and system pressure.

BC Hydro's debt has risen by $8.75 billion in just five years, up nearly 40% to $32.049 billion — including $2.75 billion in the past year alone — with the utility still dependent on electricity imports. According to their 2024/25 annual report, BC Hydro spent $861 million to buy 8,356 GWh from outside B.C. — about 1.6 times the output of the new Site C dam in a normal water year.

“According to research by UVic's Institute for Integrated Energy Systems, requiring electrification of heating in British Columbia intensifies winter peak electricity demand — exactly when the grid is most stressed. That’s good for U.S. electricity exporters and bad for British Columbians,” said Penner.

Penner noted that much of the power imported by B.C. Hydro from the United States and Alberta is generated from fossil fuels.

“It makes no sense to deny British Columbians the choice of using natural gas, which is produced in B.C. and supports jobs and tax revenues here, when BC Hydro is importing electricity that comes from natural gas and coal,” Penner says.

The Ipsos poll surveyed 801 adult British Columbians between July 31 and August 6, 2025. The Margin of error is ±4.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.