BC News

4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Haida Gwaii, no tsunami is expected

4.2 magnitude earthquake

Photo: The Canadian Press A man is silhouetted after taking a photograph of Balance Rock, in Skidegate, B.C., on Haida Gwaii, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has occurred 75 kilometres west of the Village of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.

British Columbia emergency officials say in a post online that the quake hit on Monday just after 1:45 p.m.

An earthquake of that magnitude is considered light and no tsunami was expected.

Officials say the quake was lightly felt in Skidegate, a community of about 700 people on Haida Gwaii.

Earthquakes Canada says magnitudes of less than 5.4 rarely cause damage.