BC News

Polls show Canadians changing views on immigration

Immigration support slides

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Applicants recite the Oath of Citizenship as they become new Canadians at a citizenship ceremony in Ottawa earlier this year.

Canada's view on newcomers seems to be changing.

Several polls in recent weeks, including Castanet's own survey, have highlighted that Canadians are starting to take a more dim view of immigration policies that fuelled explosive population growth in recent years.

Last week Castanet asked readers if Canada was letting in too many immigrants. Of the 11,233 readers who weighed in, 77.14 said yes, 16.4 per cent said no, and 6.46 per cent said they were unsure.

These figures mirror similar polls elsewhere.

A recent Nanos poll of 1,028 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, found Canadians are more than twice as likely to support (45%) or somewhat support (26%) reducing the number of new immigrants into Canada, compared to those who oppose (9%) or somewhat oppose (17%).

Similarly, over three in five Canadians support or somewhat support (33% each) the government reducing its target for new temporary residents that it plans to accept, from 673,650 temporary residents in 2025, to 516,600 in 2026 and then a slight increase to 543,600 in 2027 rather than oppose (13% oppose, 14% somewhat oppose).

A new Abacus Data survey finds the country deeply divided on whether to eliminate Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), with support strongest among younger Canadians, residents of the Prairies, and Conservative voters.

Following a recent proposal by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to phase out the program, Abacus found that nearly half of Canadians say they support its elimination. While 44% support the move, 30% oppose it, and 18% are neutral or undecided.

A post pandemic Canada saw massive in international students — the number of active study permits hit one million in 2023 — and temporary foreign workers.

The population grew by about one million people a year for three years in a row, according to Statistics Canada data.

Since then, there's been significant curtailment, particularly in schools.

According to IRCC data, 125,034 study permits were issued to new international students across Canada between January and June in 2024. Over the same period this year, 36,417 permits were issued — a reduction of more than 70 per cent.

In recent months, politicians have embraced a less immigration friendly tack, with even Premier David Eby criticizing the temporary foreign worker program. He said it needs to be shut down or significantly reformed because the province can't have an immigration system linked to high youth unemployment, while putting pressure on homeless shelters and food banks.

This view has raised the ire of a number of groups, and one former cabinet minister.

Former B.C. cabinet minister Katrina Chen says she is "furious" about calls by Premier David Eby to cancel or reform the temporary foreign worker program.

Chen says on social media that Eby's comments last week were "dangerous and unacceptable" and an example of how the government "points fingers at immigrants" after underfunding services.