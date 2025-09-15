BC News

27 sickened by salmonella in outbreak linked to dog food and treats

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is seen in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 27 people have been sickened with salmonella, mostly in Alberta and British Columbia, in an outbreak linked to contaminated dog food and treats.

The agency says dog food and treats can be contaminated with bacteria, and people can get sick through contact with a dog or by handling their food, even if their dog is fine.

The agency says from mid-February to mid-August there have been 13 laboratory-confirmed cases of salmonella in Alberta and 12 in B.C., with one case each in Ontario and the Northwest Territories.

It says there have been six hospitalizations but no reported deaths.

The agency hasn't identified the specific brand of the contaminated dog food or treats, but it warns that people should practice good hygiene and handwashing after contact with dogs, their food and treats.

Symptoms of salmonella include chills, fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and sudden headaches, usually starting within six to 72 hours after exposure.

The CFIA says the 27 lab-confirmed cases are likely exceeded by the actual number of sickened people, since many don't go to see doctors or get tested.

There is no recall associated with the outbreak.