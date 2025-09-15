BC News

Flight sales: Air Canada, WestJet offer discounts on trips from Vancouver

Airlines offer discounts

Photo: YLW Air Canada and WestJet are offering discounted tickets on flights from B.C. to destinations worldwide for tickets booked before the cut-off time on Sept. 16, 2025 for trips from now into 2026.

Canada's biggest airlines are offering discounts on flights from B.C. to hundreds of destinations worldwide.

WestJet is offering savings on tickets for travel anywhere the airline flies, while Air Canada's sale applies to travel across North America and the Caribbean.

Find out the details of how to take advantage of the sales for flights departing from Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

WestJet

WestJet's "Countdown to Winter" sale applies to anywhere the airline flies for travel between Sept. 12, 2025, and April 25, 2026. No "blackout dates" apply to the sale, meaning discounts on big holiday weekends.

All tickets must be booked by Tues., Sept. 16, at 10:59 p.m. to take advantage of the offer.

The sale applies to tickets booked in UltraBasic, Econo, Premium, and Business classes.

Air Canada

Travellers looking to book discounted tickets with Canada's flag carrier can enjoy savings on all destinations within Canada, as well as select cities in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean, for travel between Sept. 12, 2025, and April 26, 2026. No blackout codes are listed in the sale details.

Tickets must be booked by Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 11:59 p.m. to enjoy the savings.

The sale applies to tickets booked in Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class.

Flight prices may change quickly based on seat availability. If you want to secure a price, book the ticket right away (some airlines and travel suppliers allow you to hold seats, although you will need to confirm). Prices shown in this travel deal were available at the time of writing and may not be available when you look for them.