BC News

FortisBC holds steady on natural gas prices for the rest of 2025

Natural gas rates hold steady

Photo: Pixabay FortisBC customers will see no change to the cost of gas rates for the remainder of 2025.

Good news for FortisBC customers.

Gas rates will remain stable for the remainder of 2025.

FortisBC has received approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) to maintain the cost of gas rates for its customers at $2.230 per gigajoule (GJ) as of October 1.

“We understand that energy costs are important for the families and businesses we serve across British Columbia,” said Sarah Nelson, director of customer service.

The renewable natural gas rate for customers subscribed in the voluntary designated RNG program will also stay the same at $9.23 per GJ.

According to Nelson, FortisBC acquires gas at market-based prices and FortisBC does not mark up the cost of gas, so its customers pay what it pays.

The BCUC reviews FortisBC’s cost of gas rates every three months and will review them again in December.

In order to help keep rates affordable, FortisBC says it purchases gas in the summer when prices are lower and stores it so that lower-cost gas is available to customers in winter months when prices are higher. Any surplus gas is then sold back to the market to offset costs.

For more information about rates and your FortisBC gas bill, click here.