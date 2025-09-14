BC News

69-year-old woman dead after a two-vehicle collision in Delta, B.C., Sunday afternoon

Police in Delta, B.C., say a 69-year-old woman has died following a collision Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the intersection of 116th Street and 77A Avenue following reports of a two-car collision at 12:20 p.m.

Despite efforts from Delta Fire Department and BC Paramedics, police say the 69-year-old who was travelling as a passenger died.



Police say collision analysts have been called to the scene as the investigation continues, adding that impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Police say 116th Street will be closed between 75A Avenue and 80th Avenue for the next several hours and are urging motorists to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delta Police Department.