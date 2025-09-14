BC News

Delta pilots hand over plane controls to young dreamers

Pilots show planes to kids

Photo: Delta Optimist file. The Discover Aviation Program will be offered Sept. 20 at Boundary Bay Airport

Kids and teens who have their heads in the clouds will have a chance to check out the world of flying firsthand on Sept. 20.

Anyone between ages eight to 17, is welcome to register online to see if they’ll be one of the lucky ones to fly out of the Boundary Bay Airport from between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Canadian Owners and Pilots Association, Flight 5 Boundary Bay Flying Club is organizing the activity.

The Discover Aviation Program is a free aviation program that puts COPA member pilots together with people interested in aviation to show them what it is all about and to give them an experience of being in the cockpit of an aircraft in flight.

“Take the controls and discover the thrill of flight in a safe, supervised environment. Whether you're curious about aviation or dreaming of becoming a pilot, this is your chance to explore the skies!” said a release.

There is no charge for flights, since the event is hosted entirely by volunteers, including the pilots who donate their aircraft and fuel.

Registration is required for this event and can be done at: https://discoveraviation.org/CZBB/index.php

Participants will learn about aircraft and airports and take a short flight in a small aircraft.

Girls and boys aged eight to 17 years are eligible to participate. Proof of age may be required, so please bring a government issued document showing birth date.

Registrations are limited and online registration in advance is required.

Previous participants are welcome, but priority may be given to those who have not flown previously.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, Sunday, Sept. 21, is a possible alternative.