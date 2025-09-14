BC News
Shooting in Surrey leaves man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024.
Police in Surrey, B.C., say they are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Surrey police say the man was allegedly shot following an "altercation" between two groups at Bear Creek Park.
Police — who first responded to the incident on Saturday at 9:08 p.m. — say friends of the victim drove the man to hospital.
They describe the alleged suspect as a South Asian adult man with a short beard, wearing a black turban and dark-coloured clothing.
Police say the suspect fled in a grey-coloured sedan.
Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them.
Webcam provided by windy.com
