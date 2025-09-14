BC News

Aftershock: Mom reeling from son's death stumbles across podcast that makes everything worse

'Not just careless, cruel'

Photo: Brown family Shirley, Lester and Sean Brown are pictured at the dining-room table of the Langford home where they lived in the 1990s. Sean was ­diagnosed later in life with bipolar disorder. VIA FAMILY

The year after her son was fatally shot by police, Shirley Brown finally learned the name of the officer involved.

It was included in a response from the RCMP to a complaint she and her ­husband had made.

For months, Brown, who lives in ­Qualicum Beach, resisted searching the name online.

But one night shortly before Christmas in 2023, after a glass of wine, she typed the officer’s name into a search bar.

Up popped a link to an appearance the officer had made on a podcast produced by the now-former chief of the Delta Police Department.

Brown clicked on the link and listened as the officer described his career in policing, from Campbell River to the Yukon and back to Vancouver Island.

He discussed his mental health, a post-traumatic-stress-disorder diagnosis, and the irritability he ­sometimes brought home from his job. (The Times Colonist is not naming the officer because he has been cleared by the province’s police watchdog and has not previously been publicly identified.)

Ten minutes into the episode, the officer began to tell the story of a call he responded to in Nanaimo on July 23, 2022 — the night Brown’s 52-year-old son died in a police shooting.

She listened to him describe being the first officer at a scene where witnesses were reporting that a man was assaulting a woman in a car stopped in the middle of the road.

“I was like, oh my god, he’s talking about our son,” Brown thought as she listened. “I was totally sick to my stomach.”

Sean Brown was shot five times in the chest ­during an altercation with an RCMP officer in Nanaimo, according to the province’s police watchdog, which found the officer shot his weapon in self-defence after Sean pulled out a replica firearm.

Sean had been picked up by a friend that afternoon because he was depressed and had been drinking ­heavily, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.’s 2023 report into his death.

The officer did not provide his account to the IIO, making his podcast appearance the first public account of the shooting from his perspective. An officer who is the subject of an investigation by the watchdog can volunteer for an interview or provide a statement, but is not required to answer questions that could be ­self-incriminating.

Sean Brown and father Lester Brown in Oak Bay.

Shortly after Sean was picked up, the two friends got into a verbal disagreement, and his friend stopped the car, telling him to get out, but Sean refused, the report says.

The friend told the IIO she tried to call 911, but Sean grabbed her and punched her in the arm before she managed to make the call and tell call-takers Sean had assaulted her and needed to be committed to hospital.

While the IIO does not name individuals, the Browns have identified Sean as the subject of the report, and the details in the IIO’s report line up with the incident described in the podcast.

The morning after Shirley Brown discovered the podcast, she played the 50-minute episode for her ­husband, Lester Brown. The two listened as the officer described arriving and pulling his vehicle up to Sean’s friend’s car, which was parked on the side of the road by that point.

Having responded to many domestic violence calls in his 17 years as an officer, he said he planned to separate the two and try to de-escalate the situation. “It became very different from that immediately,” he said on the podcast.

He said Sean got out of the car and walked toward the officer, who started backing his vehicle up, hoping to create some distance so he could formulate a plan or wait for backup.

“So I start driving backward slowly at first, and he starts walking with purpose. I start driving faster. He starts going faster. I start going even faster. He starts running at me, so I’m driving backward towards ­downtown Nanaimo,” he said.

He said Sean began swinging a backpack toward the car, and he wondered how far he could continue to reverse. “I don’t know what to think. I don’t know what to do,” he said.

With Sean beside his car, he said, he turned the wheel to try to hit him, thinking he could get the upper hand if Sean’s foot was injured.

“The situation was crazy. I remember saying on the radio something to the effect of: ‘Everyone, come here,’ ” he said.

He eventually stopped reversing and drove forward to the parked car Sean’s friend was in.

As he tried to gather himself, Sean appeared at his window. The officer said he saw the barrel of a gun.

“I remember thinking I’m going to die in this car. A million per cent I’m dead,” the officer said.

From inside the car, the officer leaned out and underhooked Sean’s hand holding the gun to pull him in close, forcing Sean’s arm to straighten so he was pointing the gun upward instead of at him, he said.

“I could feel him panicking. I could feel it. I could see it in his face,” the officer recalled, saying the two were about 10 inches apart.

“He was pulling so hard to get away, and I knew in the moment that I was winning. I was at least winning right then, and I at least had a chance to save my own life in that particular moment. And so, naturally, I go for my pistol,” he said.

While Sean tried to pull away, and his friend in the car was screaming, “a blood-curdling screaming,” the officer pushed his gun into Sean’s chest and pulled the trigger, he said. Nothing happened. He noticed his gun’s slide was back slightly.

“And then I just started firing. I didn’t count … and this was ultimately the most surreal thing I’ve ever experienced, was that watching someone die in front of you. You have taken this person’s life. And it was just so intimately close and such a dirty incident,” he said.

When he stopped firing, the officer was still holding on to Sean, and it was clear he was dead. He radioed for help.

His ears were ringing, his vision narrowed, and he started hyperventilating as he walked away from the car, he said. “Even though I know that what I did was correct or proper or appropriate, it doesn’t change that feeling that this is awful,” he said.

The officer returned to the detachment as an investigation was launched to determine if he had committed any criminal wrongdoing.

The investigation left him feeling alone, “the only resident on a very small island for quite some time,” because he couldn’t speak to his fellow officers about the incident while it was under investigation.

He was off work for a prolonged period.

On the podcast — which the Times Colonist has a copy of — the officer told Neil Dubord, who was chief of Delta police at the time, that he wasn’t sharing his story out of bravado. “It’s just something that happened. I didn’t want it to happen, but it did.”

A board director of the National Police Federation, the union representing RCMP officers, said in a statement that officers have no way of knowing whether a gun in their face is real or a replica. Chris Voller said officers respond in the best interests of their own safety and that of the public when a person engages in a “dangerous and threatening confrontation” with police.

“RCMP members across this country put their lives on the line every single day, and they deserve, without question, to go home to their families,” he said.

They often do not know a person’s motivation and do not have an individual’s full history, Voller said. He said officers are trained to make decisions in a split second that can have lifelong consequences for themselves and those they are dealing with.

“Our members have lifelong scars from those rare circumstances,” Voller said. “While we empathize with the pain of losing a loved one for family and friends, it’s important also [to] accept the reality that officers respond to behaviour, not intentions, and that use of force is a last resort driven by immediate threats. Both things can be true.”

The union respects the decision of the IIO and others must as well, he said. “Accountability must rest where it initiates, with the actions that forced those officers into making split-second decisions to preserve life, including their own and the community they serve.”

‘Never the intention to hurt any family’

Listening to the story of their son’s death packaged into a podcast felt like “a second kind of violence,” Shirley Brown said.

“It was not just careless. It was cruel. It turned the worst days of our life into entertainment, into something consumable for strangers,” she said.

The podcast, called Bend Don’t Break, is the intellectual property of Dubord, who retired from the Delta Police Department in August 2024, a Delta police spokesperson said.

Reached by phone, Dubord said the podcast’s target audience is first responders and the goal is to share stories from their peers who have struggled with their mental health or experienced the stress of being the subject of an investigation.

Those who share their stories say they feel empowered by the opportunity to be vulnerable about what they’ve experienced and how they’ve overcome obstacles, Dubord said.

He said he removes an episode immediately if anyone says it’s traumatizing for them. That’s what happened in this case, after the Browns complained.

“That was never the intention, never the intention to hurt any family … or to cause any grief. That was all for sort of the mental wellness of our first responders,” Dubord said.

Before the podcast was removed from the internet, the Browns saved a copy of it.

They asked the IIO in May to reopen its investigation into Sean’s death in light of the officer’s statements on the podcast.

Sean Brown works with his father on the construction of a shop in the family’s backyard in Qualicum Beach about 15 years ago. “We planned it and built it together. Sean was a quick study and never had to be shown anything twice,” Lester Brown says.

Latoya Farrell, staff counsel at the B.C. Civil Liberties Association who has supported the Browns in their attempt to reopen the investigation, wrote to the IIO to argue the officer escalated the situation by pulling his vehicle nose-to-nose with the car Sean was in, and by deciding to stop backing up and confront Sean, including trying to hit him with the police car, something the officer describes on the podcast as “sort of outside the lines.”

Farrell also noted the officer told the podcast Sean produced the replica gun at the window after he stopped the car, but eyewitness accounts said it was not until the officer rolled his window down and grabbed Sean’s arm or backpack that Sean pulled out the fake gun.

In a recent response to the Browns, the IIO acknowledged the officer’s account is not “entirely consistent” with eyewitness accounts or with commentary of the incident recorded in a 911 call from the woman Sean had been driving with.

The watchdog said it’s possible the officer’s recollection of details was affected by the high-stress situation and his hyperawareness of the gun.

“Either situation, however, does not change the fact that Brown was in a struggle with the officer at the driver’s door of the police vehicle and had produced a gun,” it said.

Process to hold police accountable needs reform: BCCLA

The IIO recently informed the Browns that it had reviewed the podcast and Farrell’s letter and concluded the new information did not support reopening the investigation.

Farrell said while the IIO’s decision was disappointing, it was a sign of transparency and accountability that the watchdog listened to the podcast, considered the information in it and provided a “pretty extensive” letter explaining why it doesn’t warrant reopening the investigation.

“This whole situation is pretty heartbreaking. I can’t imagine what it would be like to be parents and hear something like this in a public forum, to hear a police officer on a podcast describing the intimate details of their son’s death,” she said.

The Browns had lodged a complaint about the officer’s appearance on the podcast, but were told by the RCMP it wouldn’t be investigated because he was off duty at the time of the taping.

Farrell said the system for police oversight is an “incredibly opaque process” full of frustrating roadblocks and major gaps, including in the way families are notified of a loved one’s death at the hands of police and a lack of access to grief counselling.

“One of the things I hear all the time from families is it’s lonely. ‘I feel lost. I don’t know what I can and can’t do or what I have access to or who to call for help,’ ” she said.

The process to hold police accountable, which is made up of a “constellation of systems,” needs reform to fill in the many gaps, Farrell said.

She would like review bodies like the Office of the Police Complaints Commission and the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, which oversee investigations into police misconduct allegations, to have more power to compel testimony and make binding recommendations.

The Browns have an ongoing complaint with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission against the RCMP about an alleged lack of de-escalation, and comments they allege other officers made that they were not a “taxi service” when the Browns called police two days before Sean’s death and asked them to take him to the hospital for his mental health.

Sean had been diagnosed later in life with bipolar disorder. His parents had tried unsuccessfully to have him admitted to hospital at points when he was struggling, and they hoped if police took Sean to hospital, they could have more success.

Sean Brown found this crab in Qualicum Beach and then released it to “go have its best life,” which was typical of him, his father says. The couple says Sean was a kind, loving and thoughtful man with a great sense of humour and an infectious laugh who loved taking ­fishing trips with his dad.

More than three years after their son’s death, Shirley and Lester Brown said they’re still not sure exactly what happened in his final moments.

They said they haven’t been able to get answers to their questions, and they’re still hoping for a coroner’s inquest, which seeks to determine the facts of a death and makes recommendations to prevent similar incidents. (The B.C. Coroners Service told the Times Colonist it couldn’t say whether such an inquest will happen, and their investigation is ongoing.)

The lack of information and engagement has eroded their trust in the process.

“When you don’t hear anything, you don’t hear from anybody, you form all these what ifs and assumptions,” Shirley Brown said.

Sean was a kind, loving and thoughtful man with a great sense of humour and an infectious laugh, they said. He loved his family and taking fishing trips with his dad.

Lester Brown said he’s woken up every night since Sean was killed, only to spend hours lying in bed thinking about what happened and what could have been done differently to save his son.

“It just doesn’t go away,” he said.