BC News

Orca spotted pushing dead calf near San Juan Islands

Orca pushing dead calf

Photo: Centre for Whale Research An orca known as J36 pushes a deceased female calf, its umbilical cord still attached, in Rosario Strait, east of Greater Victoria and Washington state’s San Juan Islands, on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

An orca was spotted Friday pushing a dead calf in the Rosario Strait, between the San Juan Islands and Anacortes east of Greater Victoria.

The Center for Whale Research took to social media on Saturday to announce the death of the calf, whose umbilical cord was still attached to her mother, a southern resident killer whale known as Alki or J36.

The organization said the calf was born in the last three days, and researchers haven’t been able to determine whether the young killer whale was stillborn or died after birth.

The post said researchers will share more about the mother and calf as they learn about the circumstances of the death.

According to the Orca Conservancy, J36 was born in 1999 and has one other calf, who hasn’t been seen alive since 2017.

The critically endangered southern residents — down to 73 animals in three pods as of a 2024 census of the population — recently suffered the loss of calf J61, which was born in December but died suddenly just weeks later.

That prompted its mother, J35, also known asTahlequah, to carry and push the dead calf for several days, something she had done previously with another calf in 2018. That time, she pushed to calf for 17 days before finally letting it go.

Researchers interpret the behaviour as an act of grief.

— With a file from Darron Kloster