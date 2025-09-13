BC News

Dead calf was still attached to umbilical cord while pushed by southern resident J36

Concerns over dead calf

Photo: The Canadian Press A female southern resident orca, designated J36, pushes a deceased newborn calf, which researchers said they believed to be full term or near full term, in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Center for Whale Research (Mandatory Credit)

The discovery of a dead female Orca calf near Vancouver Island in American waters continues to raise questions among researchers.

A statement from the American-based Center for Whale Research says it is not clear yet whether the calf was stillborn or died shortly after birth.

CWR researchers confirmed Friday reports of an orca pushing the deceased calf in Rosario Strait separating the San Juan Islands from mainland Washington State.

The centre says that the calf was still attached to its umbilical cord, adding that calf was either full term or near full term based on its size.

Both Canada and the United States list southern resident orcas as endangered, with a total of 74 members living in three pods — extended families composed of mothers and their offspring — titled J, K and L.

The centre says the animal pushing the deceased calf was southern resident J36, also known as Alki, as described by the Orca Conservancy based in Seattle, WA.