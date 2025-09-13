BC News

B.C.'s human rights office launches campaign to fight misinformation, disinformation

Fighting misinformation

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender speaks after releasing the final report on her inquiry into hate during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.'s human rights commissioner says misinformation and disinformation pose "significant threats" to human rights as her office has launched a new tool to prevent the spread of such information.

Kasari Govender says in a release the campaign launched Saturday in downtown Vancouver tries to help British Columbians "better understand misinformation" and give them "much-needed tools" to stop it.

Govender's office says misinformation -- false information shared unintentionally -- or disinformation -- false information shared to mislead -- has become a major issue in B.C.

Govender says it has become "a key driver in the rise of hate both on and offline" with her office pointing to examples such as conspiracy theories that falsely blamed the COVID-19 pandemic on Asian communities.

Govender says the campaign itself includes an online quiz and a nine-foot-tall interactive cellphone currently on display Vancouver's Library Square until Sept. 15, with additional stops planned for Kelowna, Prince Rupert, Smithers and Victoria along with other communities.

Govender's office is also encouraging classrooms, youth groups and community organizations to participate in the campaign through visual and multi-art projects among others with some funding available.