Mass timber going mainstream in B.C. despite growing pains

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. BCIT’s student housing development was built from mass timber.

Mass timber is making a bold entrance in B.C. real estate, but experts say it faces hurdles including supply-demand mismatch and fire safety concerns.

The province’s mass timber industry is seeing growth. About 450 mass-timber buildings were completed or under construction in the province as of December 2024, up from about 410 a year prior, said a statement from the B.C. Ministry of Jobs and Economic Growth.

Over 60 additional buildings are in planning, giving B.C. 20 times more supply per capita than the rest of North America, the ministry said. This has helped B.C. capture 12.7 percent of North American market share in mass timber manufacturing, and 29.2 percent of Cascadia market share, it said.

Wider adoption may hinge on developers changing their mindset.

Better alignment is needed between supply chains and developer demand in order for new construction methods to really take off, said Andrew Stiffman, vice-president of construction services with Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc.

“With mass timber and other more industrialized forms of construction, there’s a bit of a paradigm shift that’s needed in terms of the way we consume construction materials,” he said.

There is incongruity between the way some buildings are designed and the way his industry is currently set up to deliver them. To improve calibration, customers need to understand the technological “menu” and assess suitability for individual projects, Stiffman said.

“You wouldn’t … walk into Tesla and demand a semi,” he said. “Just the same, as a designer, as a building owner, as a specifier, you need to understand the options available.”

Public perceptions of fire safety may also be holding the industry back.

“It is the primary thing that people use to oppose it, and it’s really because our perception of wood buildings is set by the burning of old light wood-frame buildings,” said Andrew Harmsworth, founding principal of GHL Consultants Ltd.

“The vast majority of fires we see are in older buildings, not in modern buildings, but getting that message across can be difficult.”

Proponents of mass timber claim it has similar fire and seismic performance to concrete and steel. Supporters also tout its lower embodied carbon, as well as its use of B.C. forestry products.

Some developers are dipping their toes in the water.

Wesgroup Properties LP is actively exploring mass timber for more than 600,000 square feet of projects of different classes in various stages of development, said senior development director Graham Brewster.

“There’s a bit of an inflection point that is hopefully going to enable mass timber to come into its own,” Brewster said. “There has been increasing costs across the board on many different fronts where the old way of doing things isn’t working.”

Tariffs are putting pressure on B.C.’s development industry to source wood and other inputs locally, giving mass timber a boost.

“There’s a certain element of national pride and desire to use what’s in our backyard to improve what’s in our front yard,” Brewster said.

He said mass timber could encourage new building typologies, such as midrises between eight and 14 storeys: “That sweet spot where concrete is not as viable because you don’t have the same economies of scale,” he said.

Big backing from B.C. government

The province is throwing its weight behind the industry due to its massive economic potential.

Mass timber is a piece of the global engineered-wood market, which is expected to grow by 40 per cent from $285 billion in 2019 to $400 billion by 2027, according to B.C.’s Office of Mass Timber Implementation (OMTI).

Modelling shows potential for the equivalent of up to 10 more mid-sized mass timber manufacturing facilities in B.C. by 2035, and it’s projected that the province’s mass-timber sector could be worth $403 million by then, the OMTI website says.

It’s no surprise the province is going all-in.

Last year’s B.C. building code changes allowed mass timber construction in many additional building types, and in some cases up to 18 storeys.

B.C. requires publicly funded buildings to use mass timber when feasible. Forty-one provincially funded buildings are actively planning or building with mass timber across the province as of November 2024, said the ministry.

The province has engaged with 13 local governments since last summer to identify permitting and enforcement policies, and procedures that would create a friendly regulatory environment through amended official community plans and bylaws, it said.

The B.C. government is also partnering with universities. Design guidance documents have been developed in collaboration with Simon Fraser University to help land-use planners implement changes. In July 2023, $3.3 million over three years was committed to the B.C. Institute of Technology for the development of a mass-timber training hub.

Meanwhile, the province’s mass timber demonstration program aims to provide real-world case studies. The program supports 20 demonstration buildings and eight research projects, the ministry said.

Fire safety in focus

Mass timber products are solid, structural load-bearing components such as columns, beams and panels. They are typically manufactured offsite in factories by fastening multiple layers of wood together with glue, dowels or nails.

The material costs for mass timber are about five per cent higher than conventional materials, but this is made up for by faster construction speeds as trades become more familiar with it, said GHL’s Harmsworth.

Fire safety may be the public’s biggest concern, though Harmsworth attributes this to a misunderstanding about the nature of modern fires, which are automatically suppressed using sprinklers compared to decades ago when human detection was necessary.

“An awful lot of fire safety is, ‘We’ve always done it that way, so it must be safe.’ You want an example of something that’s not very safe? Driving cars,” he said.

“We’ve always done it, but we accept that [risk]. Concrete we’re used to, mass timber we’re not so used to.”