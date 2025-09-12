Seven youths face charges in assault near Sooke school

Photo: . Sooke RCMP say they were contacted by the youth’s family on July 3 and told he had been “severely assaulted” by a group of teens the night before near the 6660-block of Goodmere Road, close to Sooke Elementary School. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

Seven youths are facing criminal charges after a youth was assaulted in Sooke in an attack that was filmed and shared on social media.

Sooke RCMP were contacted by the youth’s family on July 3 and told he had been “severely assaulted” by a group of teens the night before near the 6660-block of Goodmere Road, close to Sooke Elementary School.

The youth required medical treatment.

An investigation led to the arrests of the seven youths, police said.

The names of the youths who face charges are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.