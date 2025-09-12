B.C. alcohol-sellers adapt to ban on U.S. imports

Photo: Glen Korstrom, BIV. Canadian whisky was a big winner from the BCLDB stopping imports of U.S. products.

West Coast drinkers in April, May and June continued their years-long trend of buying less alcohol, according to new British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) data.

They also were forced to pivot away from buying U.S. libations for the first full quarter since Premier David Eby in March told the government’s monopoly alcohol distributor to stop importing American products and for staff to take those items off shelves at the province’s government-run liquor stores.

U.S. alcohol already in the BCLDB’s system was able to continue to be sent to resellers until inventory ran dry.

Data show rises in wholesale sales for B.C. wines and Canadian whisky despite the wine and whisky categories seeing wholesale sales declines.

Overall, B.C. restaurants, pubs, bars, and all stores—government and private—combined to buy $861,521,920 worth of alcohol in the three months ending on June 30, according to the BCLDB.

That was down $31,707,944, or 3.55 per cent, from $893,229,864 in the same quarter in 2024.

Statistics Canada data shows alcohol prices countrywide rising 2.6 per cent year-over-year in June so if wholesale sales were flat, a rise in spending would have normally been expected.

BCLDB data similarly showed alcohol wholesale sales falling year-over-year throughout 2023 and 2024.

The only alcohol category that saw a rise in BCLDB wholesale sales in the quarter ended in June were refreshment beverages, which is the smallest of the distributor’s four main categories and includes coolers, ciders and spritzers.

That category saw wholesale sales rise 2.31 per cent in dollars, to $127,235,816; and 1.29 per cent in volume, to 23,661,495 litres, in the March through June quarter versus the same time in 2024.

Beer wholesale sales in the quarter ended June fell 2.45 per cent, to $276,326,092, and 3.45 per cent by volume, to 64,490,687 litres, versus the same period in 2024.

Wholesale sales for beer, however, were enough to help the category regain its crown as the largest one for wholesale sales, unlike in the first three months of 2025, when wine was the largest category.

Spirits and wine saw the steepest wholesale sales declines

Wholesale sales for spirits saw the biggest plunge among major alcohol categories in the three months ended June, compared with the same time in 2024.

Resellers spent $207,557,808 on wholesale spirits purchases, down 6.68 per cent from $222,403,931 in the same quarter in 2024. By volume, they bought 6,546,973 litres of spirits in that time frame, down 5.9 per cent from the same period in 2024.

That same phenomenon was at play in the wine category.

Resellers spent $250,402,204 on wholesale wine purchases in that period, down 4.86 per cent from $263,186,466 in the same quarter in 2024.

By volume, those wine wholesale sales fell 3.72 per cent to 15,581,224 litres in those two time periods.

BCLDB data documents the stark plunge in wholesale sales for U.S. products.

Wholesale sales for Canadian whisky and American whiskey plunged more than did the spirits category as a whole: down 12.31 per cent to $55,323,654 and by 8.62 per cent to 1,760,510 litres.

Canadian whisky is the largest component within the whisky/whiskey category, and wholesale sales increased 7.77 per cent to $31,324,101, and 5.11 per cent to 1,121,525 litres.

Wholesale sales for bourbon, in contrast, plunged 93.35 per cent, to $419,971, and 90.2 per cent to 13,292 litres. Wholesale sales for other American whiskey fell 89 per cent to $21,000, and 86 per cent to 12,225 litres.

Meanwhile, tequila wholesale sales were up 0.7 per cent to $24,055,516 and by 1.93 per cent to 476,213 litres in the quarter ended June, compared to the same time in 2024.

They likely did not transition to top-shelf spirits such as Scotch single malt whisky, which saw wholesale sales fall 11.67 per cent to $8,920,136, or by 8.49 per cent to 99,358 litres.

The trend of a jump in sales for Canadian products was also at play for wine.

BCLDB accounting was complicated for U.S. wines because inventory removed from government stores and returned to storage created a negative sales balance.

Resellers bought -$1,603,868 in the U.S., a negative dollar figure because the amount purchased from inventory was below the amount returned from BCLDB stores.

That amount was down 105.1 per cent from the same quarter in 2024, and down 101 per cent to -14,365 litres by volume.

B.C. wines benefited

BCLDB wholesales sales show resellers buying $131,227,570 worth of B.C. wine in the three months ended June, up 6.28 per cent from the same period in 2024.

By volume in that period, the buyers purchased 1.91 per cent more B.C. wine than they did in the same quarter in 2024.

This banner quarter for B.C. wine wholesale sales reversed a previous trend where B.C. wine wholesale sales growth was below that of the entire wine category.

The region with the largest spike in sales, however, was Argentina. Resellers spent $7,934,939 on Argentinian wine wholesale sales in the quarter ended June, up a staggering 30.58 per cent from the same quarter in 2024.

By volume, those sales were up by a larger 35.12 per cent, indicating that lower-value Argentinian wines saw the biggest sales bumps.

Australian wines may have been another beneficiary of the halt in new imports of U.S. wines. Sales for Aussie vino soared 15.3 per cent to $12,813,592, or 12.8 per cent to 951,184 litres.

U.S. beer has long been a tiny niche within the larger beer category in B.C.

Its sales plunged 87.7 per cent to $75,664, and by 90 per cent to 10,472 litres.

Domestic B.C.-made beer represented more than 73.7 per cent of all wholesale beer sales. Its wholesale sales in the three months ended June were $203,693,645, down 2.9 per cent from $209,829,209 in the same quarter in 2024. By volume, B.C. beer wholesale sales were 49,698,550 litres, down 2,160,115 litres or 4.2 per cent from 51,858,665 litres in the same quarter in 2024.

It remains unclear if or when the B.C. government will end its ban on importing U.S. alcohol for resellers.

Provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan imposed similar bans in March but ended them in June.

All other provinces have so far held firm on keeping bans on U.S. alcohol imports.