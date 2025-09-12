Some evacuation alerts lift, but BC Wildfire Service says season isn't over

Photo: The Canadian Press A fire crew member works on the Mine Creek wildfire between Hope and Merritt, B.C., in this handout photo, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

Multiple evacuation alerts have been lifted for wildfires around British Columbia in recent days, though fire officials say warm and dry weather is set to resume in the coming week, meaning the land remains highly susceptible to ignition and wildfire spread.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has rescinded an alert for multiple addresses due to the Mine Creek wildfire that temporarily cut the Coquihalla Highway last week, while the Fraser Valley Regional District has lifted a separate alert for the Coquihalla Lakes area.

The Cariboo Regional District on Thursday rescinded an evacuation alert for the Bosk Lake area due to a fire east of Williams Lake, B.C.

An update from the BC Wildfire Service says dry fuels and high temperatures continue to influence wildfire behaviour, particularly in the Interior, though temperatures are beginning to trend downward by one or two degrees in the Cariboo and Kamloops Fire Centres.

Friday's update says the Coastal and Northwest Fire Centres continue to receive rain and can expect "significant" cooling in the coming days before the warm weather returns.

There are about 145 fires burning in the province, including 38 listed as out-of-control.

Twelve evacuation orders and nine alerts are in place, mostly in southern and central B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service says while September may feel like the close of wildfire season, firefighters are still working across the province.

"Though a brief downturn in temperatures and increased moisture is anticipated over the weekend, the return of warming and drying is forecast to resume in the coming week," the update says.

"With these conditions persisting across much of the province, fuels remain highly susceptible to ignition and wildfire spread."