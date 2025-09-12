B.C. restaurant industry urges federal action on labour shortage

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. B.C. restaurant owners say they are struggling to find staff

B.C.'s restaurant industry wants provincial government support as it urges the federal government to change immigration policies to help fix what it says is an extreme shortage of workers.

Its challenge is that there is substantial debate around what Canada's immigration policies should be. Prime Minister Mark Carney has acknowledged that immigration policy is a priority but it is not clear what changes he might support.

On Wednesday Carney said Canada's immigration policy needs a "focused approach" that targets the needs of specific sectors and regions.

The hospitality industry would like to see more temporary foreign workers (TFW) allowed in Canada, and for hospitality businesses to be able to hire them to be cooks and chefs without having to go through the effort and expense of filing onerous paperwork to demonstrate that there is a lack of available local labour, when they say that reality is obvious for all to see.

Many in B.C.'s NDP government, including Premier David Eby, in contrast, have suggested that the federal government limit or scrap its TFW program completely. Others in the NDP support more of this kind of immigration.

Canada's TFW program should "be cancelled or significantly reformed," Eby said earlier this week at a press conference. He said the country's immigration system was linked to high youth unemployment, while putting pressure on homeless shelters and food banks.

Eby said the province was facing "significant fiscal headwinds" because of "very high unemployment rates" and that federal immigration policies were partly to blame for this.

"We can't have an immigration system that outpaces our ability to build schools, and housing, and we can't have an immigration program that results in high unemployment," Eby said in early September.

That sparked outrage from some in his party.

“So furious to see this,” former NDP cabinet minister Katrina Chen posted on Twitter Sept. 5. "It happens all the time: gov underfunds services, then points fingers at immigrants through flawed policies gov created. This fuels bias & discrimination."

British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) CEO Ian Tostenson told BIV that Chen's post was "a good little backlash."

He said that he discussed immigration with B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon on Wednesday.

Tostenson said that his industry is not seeking to have TFWs fill jobs as servers in restaurants. Instead, what the industry needs is those TFW working as chefs and cooks, he said.

"We are the largest employer of youth in Canada between the ages of 15 and 24," Tostenson said to underscore that his industry has been helping young Canadians get jobs.

"Obviously you can't hire a student to become a cook and a chef on a part-time or casual basis. These are trained, full-time positions," he said.

He would like to have the province lobby the federal government to loosen its TFW policies.

In September 2024, Ottawa cut back on the number of TFWs and international students it allows into the country. Its new directive made it so employers could not hire more than 10 per cent of their total workforce through the TFW program.

"That was down from 20 per cent," Tostenson said.

The BCRFA on Wednesday held a virtual meeting attracting hundreds of business representatives and people from related hospitality associations, such as the Alliance of Beverage Licensees, the BC Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, Restaurants Canada, Wine Growers BC and the Craft Brewers Guild.

Tostenson said he heard restaurant owners at the meeting say that within six to eight months, restaurants will have to close sections of their dining areas, shut down for several days each week or reduce hours significantly.

This would result in layoffs and reduced hours for existing employees, many of whom are permanent residents or Canadian citizens living in B.C.

He estimated that his industry, which has about 15,000 restaurants in the province, needs an additional 20,000 workers.

"Suppliers and distributors are already feeling the pressure and face significant financial losses due to industry contraction," he said.

Because restaurants employ so many young workers, a smaller sector would disproportionally impact youth employment, he added.

"A decline in international culinary students has forced a contraction in the education sector that has already reduced training capacity and educational opportunities for domestic students," he said.

"Federal inaction is resulting in well-trained and long-established international workers leaving Canada, disrupting operations and creating instability for employers’ operations. There is a widespread lack of understanding of this issue among the public and elected officials, in some cases leading to damaging rhetoric and reputational harm to individual restaurant brands."

Tostenson has long advocated for many government programs to bring in workers for his sector.

In 2023, he took issue with the B.C. government's 2022 decision to start to prioritize health-care workers and child-care workers over hospitality workers in the province's provincial nominee program (BC PNP) in their quest to become permanent residents of Canada.

The B.C. government was only allowed to invite 8,000 of the potentially 50,000 workers in that BC PNP program each year to apply to the federal government to become permanent residents of Canada. Tostenson said that the changed prioritization to a system that favoured health-care workers was prompting hospitality workers to try to enter Canada through other provinces' programs.

Many restaurant owners have told BIV that soaring costs have buffeted their operations in the post-pandemic era, prompting many to close.