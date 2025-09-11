Premiers Smith and Eby condemn assassination of American activist Charlie Kirk

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - Charlie Kirk speaks during a town-hall meeting on March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her British Columbia counterpart David Eby have both expressed horror at the killing of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a university in Utah.

Smith says the shooting should be condemned across the political spectrum, while Eby says it's a chance to reflect on the importance of a peaceful political culture.

Kirk, the co-founder and chief executive of Turning Point USA, was gunned down Wednesday during a debate at Utah Valley University in Orem, south of Salt Lake City.

Videos posted to social media show Kirk being fatally shot in the neck while taking questions from the crowd.

Smith says she never met Kirk but says some of her colleagues have, as she called the killing an assassination by someone who didn't share Kirk's political views.

Smith and Eby are among several prominent Canadians, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, who have condemned the killing as a threat to democracy.

Smith said the killing "should be roundly and completely condemned by everyone across the political spectrum."

"It's horrifying and that shouldn't happen for somebody who has a difference of opinion," Smith told reporters Thursday.

"We should be able to have differences of opinion. Talk it out. Sometimes it gets passionate, I understand that. But there's no excuse (for) what happened yesterday. It's an absolute tragedy."

Eby concluded an unrelated news conference on Thursday by issuing a statement about the shooting, which he called a chance to reflect on the importance of "a political culture where we can disagree strongly but do so in a way that's peaceful."

He said this culture was not guaranteed, citing an incident in June when an "incendiary device" exploded outside the office of B.C. cabinet minister Bowinn Ma, and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry needing a security detail.

"You agree or you can disagree, but we don't want this culture of gun violence and political violence to come to Canada and to British Columbia," he said, offering condolences to Kirk's family.