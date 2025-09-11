B.C. penalizes mine again amid federal plan to fast-track expansion

Photo: Newcrest Mining. The Red Chris copper and gold mine in British Columbia.

B.C.’s environment ministry has once again fined the Red Chris copper and gold mine for failing to monitor its groundwater, even as Canada's federal government fast-tracked the mine's expansion as one of five "nation-building" projects.

The currently active mining site and processing plant is slated for an expansion that would boost Canada’s overall copper output by 15 per cent, providing a crucial critical mineral for electronics, renewable energy projects and electric vehicles, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday.

In a decision released this week, the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Parks penalized Newcrest Red Chris Mining Ltd. $12,685 for failing to conduct required hydrogeological monitoring — a key requirement to monitor the flow of mine-impacted effluent into the environment.

The open pit mining site also has a processing plant for the production of copper and gold concentrate, a waste rock storage area, and a tailings impoundment area where waste material is stored.

As part of its permit, the company is required to monitor key parameters in its waste discharge, including metals, nutrients and organics.

But it failed to do so continuously between August 2022 and December 2023, according to a decision from Stephanie Little, director of the Environmental Management Act. The violations were repeated on another 12 dates between 2022 and 2024, when the company failed to collect required data on water levels and analytics in more than 40 test events.

Newcrest has received multiple warning letters in recent years and has been penalized on multiple occasions — the latest a $10,394 penalty in June 2025 — for having an inadequate water quality monitoring program.

The ministry had previously found the company was out of compliance for not conducting groundwater monitoring in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The latest penalty was increased 30 per cent because the failures were repeated and continuous, and another 30 per cent because the “deliberate nature of the failure.”

Newcrest — which is jointly owned by the Newmont Corporation and the Red Chris Development Company Ltd., a subsidiary of Imperial Metals Corporation — has 30 days to appeal the decision.

Imperial Metals deferred questions to Newmont, which by the time of publication, had not responded to questions from BIV.

The mine was in the spotlight earlier this summer after three workers were trapped underground for roughly 60 hours before a successful rescue attempt.

Once the expansion is complete, the mine is expected to employ about 800 people.

B.C.’s Red Chris mine waste tailings dam and open pits in the headwaters of the Iskut River in the border region of B.C. and Alaska. The mine is co-owned by Imperial Metals, which opened the site less than six months after its Mount Polley tailings dam failed in 2014. Colin Arisman

​In March 2025, an investigative report from SkeenaWild Conservation Trust claimed a lack of government oversight and regulations have led to contamination and risked tailings dam safety at the Red Chris mine.

The report, which was largely based on documents accessed through the Freedom of Information Act, says the mine has failed to develop effective water treatment plans to protect downstream environments. Selenium concentrations were already found to be elevated at two lakes downstream, and an unexpected lack of water has complicated impacts to aquatic species.

The Red Chris Mine's tailings dam, meanwhile, was found to use the same foundation materials associated with the Mount Polley dam failure — a 2014 incident that sent 25 million cubic metres of mine waste, water and construction materials downriver in what would become North America’s biggest such failure on record.

Dam construction at the Red Chris Mine was overseen by Imperial Metals Corp. and the engineering firm AMEC. Both oversaw the construction of the Mount Polley dam before it failed.

At the Red Chris site, the SkeenaWild report found the tailings dam construction has also “repeatedly failed” to meet targets, increasing the likelihood of failure.

It concluded that dam failure modelling and emergency planning faced “multiple shortcomings” — increasing risks to people and the environment downstream of the mine.