Legal Aid BC denounces video posted by former employee cheering Kirk's killing

Photo: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Well-wishers pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the national headquarters of Turning Point USA shown after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder and CEO of the organization, during a Utah college event Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix.

Legal Aid BC has denounced a video published by a former employee celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“I’m not claiming to be tolerant, I’m very blood lusty for people who have it coming… it would be great if they kept doing this,” said Devon Cassidy, in one of the selfie-style videos.

“Charlie Kirk got shot and he's dead,” she said while laughing manically, in another video, about the prominent conservative activist who was gunned down in Utah on Wednesday.

Dallas Broadie, leader of the OneBC party, posted one of Cassidy’s videos to X and called for investigations into anyone who advocates political violence.

We fund Legal Aid BC each year with our tax dollars.



Today I call on Attorney General Niki Sharma to investigate and remove employees of publicly funded institutions, such as Devon Cassidy, who openly advocate political violence, and to seek the maximum accountability allowed… pic.twitter.com/KDatwhyqm3 — Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) September 11, 2025

Cassidy’s LinkedIn profile listed herself as a client advocate at Legal Aid BC.

The organization, which provides legal advice and representation to people who can’t afford it, published a statement saying Cassidy no longer works there.

“We are aware of a recently circulated online video featuring a former employee,” Legal Aid BC said.

“The video contains statements and views that are deeply offensive and do not align with the core values, principles, or mission of our organization. “

The statement said the video posted by Cassidy does not reflect the beliefs or stance of Legal Aid BC.

“Our organization remains committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and the content in question would be considered a violation of that policy.”

“At LABC, we are dedicated to fostering an environment rooted in respect, inclusion, and integrity. We condemn hate of any kind and reaffirm our commitment to promoting a positive, safe, and welcoming community for our employees, partners, and the public.”

The Vancouver Sun reports Cassidy also came under fire in July after posting a video celebrating the assination attempt on Donald Trump. “I’m sorry that he didn’t die, I wish he did,” she said in a video.

She did not work at Legal Aid BC at the time her Trump comments were made.

Correction: Legal Aid BC says Devon Cassidy was not an employee of their organization when the video was published. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Cassidy was fired after her video posted, when in fact, Cassidy departure happened prior to Kirk's assassination in the United States. Castanet regrets the error.