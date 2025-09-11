B.C. tapped for two of five 'nation-building' projects

Photo: LNG Canada Train 2 at LNG Canada's facility in Kitimat, B.C., November 2024. Expansion of the export terminal would double its capacity.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has released a first tranche of “nation-building” projects his government says are designed to boost the country’s economy at a time the United States is transforming its trading relationships around the world.

Two of the five projects on the list are earmarked for B.C. — an expansion of the Red Chris copper and gold mine in the province’s Golden Triangle and phase two of LNG Canada in Kitimat, a project expansion that would double liquefied natural gas production at the export terminal.

“This will directly help transform our country into an energy superpower,” Carney said of the LNG project. “This project will double LNG Canada's production capacity and make it the second largest liquefied natural gas facility of its kind in the world.”

Expansion of the Red Chris mine, which sits 80 kilometres south of Dease Lake, B.C., involves a transition from open-pit to a block-cave mining method. The mine was under the spotlight earlier this summer after three workers were trapped underground for roughly 60 hours before a successful rescue attempt.

Once in operation, Ottawa says it will increase Canada’s copper production by 15 per cent while employing 800 full-time workers.

The federal government lists copper as a critical mineral due to its essential role in modern technology and green energy, a classification supported by projections from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that forecast a critical 30% supply shortfall by 2035 as demand rises and mine output declines.

In August, the Nisga'a and Tahltan Nations partnered with Arrow Transportation Systems to purchase the Port of Stewart, making it B.C.'s first Indigenous-majority-owned port. The project is meant to transport critical minerals like copper concentrate to market from sources that include Newmont's Brucejack and Red Chris mines in Nisga’a and Tahltan territories.

Opposition to announcement: 'Canadians will pay twice'

Other projects on the list include the Darlington New Nuclear Project in Clarington, Ont., which proposes to make small modular nuclear reactors; the Contrecoeur Terminal Container Project that would expand the Port of Montreal; and the McIlvenna Bay Foran Copper Mine Project in Saskatchewan.

“Combined, these five projects will generate more than $60 billion for the Canadian economy and create tens of thousands of high-paying careers for workers,” said Carney.

In B.C., immediate opposition to the announcement was largely directed at plans to approve LNG Canada Phase Two — a project the previous Liberal government appeared ready to support.

According to data from the Pembina Institute, Phase 2 of the project will emit 6.8 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year. That’s equivalent to putting about 1.6 million new cars on the road every year.

Aly Hyder Ali, oil and gas program manager at Environmental Defence, said in a statement that expanding gas exports in the face of the threats from climate change is a “dangerous mistake.”

“Canadians will pay twice for this: first through subsidies, and again through the rising cost of the climate crisis,” he said.

Andy Hira, political science department chair at Simon Fraser University and lead researcher at the school’s Clean Energy Research Group, said Canada has a higher estimated break-even price for natural gas production than many of its competitors, including the U.S., Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Canada’s gas is also more expensive for buyers in the European Union, Hira said.

“Existing oil and gas assets are already not delivering net-positive economic growth, so any amount of new public funding is too much,” he said.

Beyond the initial five “nation-building” projects, the prime minister said he will create a major project office to work with proponents to develop regulations, financing structures and value chains to accelerate Canada's overall production and processing of strategic critical minerals.

Carney pointed to Ontario’s mineral-rich “Ring of Fire” and other geological-rich areas in the Northwest Territories, Quebec and Labrador.

The major project office will also work to advance an offshore wind energy project in Nova Scotia that would link the grid in Atlantic Canada and produce 60 gigawatts of electricity — “equivalent to one-quarter of Canada’s entire demand,” as Carney put it.

In Alberta, the prime minster said his government is also referring the Pathways Plus project to the major projects office. The Pathways Alliance, an industry group made up of six of the largest oil sands producers, has pitched the project as a way to decarbonize their operations.

In Canada’s north, the major projects office will take on a project that would create an Arctic economic and security corridor. It would include an all-weather road and port infrastructure in linking Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Prairie provinces, Carney said.

The government is also referring a port project in Churchill, Man., to the major projects office that would include upgrades to rail, an energy corridor, and marine ice-breaking capability — together creating an alternative to West and East Coast shipping routes, said the prime minister.

Carney said the Arctic corridor would open up crucial mineral production and link Canada “from port to port to port.” He also signalled it would act as a deterrence to Canada’s adversaries as the region’s waters thaw and open up to shipping.

“We must fortify Canada's sovereignty and our security in the Arctic …we can no longer rely on our geography to protect us,” he said.

Another tranche of projects sent to the major projects office will be announced in November 2025, added Carney.

'Build for the future and not the past'

Caroline Brouillette, executive director of Climate Action Network Canada, backed several of the project ideas in Carney’s list.

“We also see within this list some dangerous initiatives that further entrench us in Trump’s dream of an uncompetitive, volatile and fossil-fuelled North American economy, while the world sails to green tech,” she said.

Emily McMillan, executive director of Nature Canada, warned there was little in the list to signal Canada would follow through on its promise to protect 30 per cent of its land and waters by 2030.

"Prime Minister Carney's initial list of nation-building projects doesn't yet show how he plans to live up to his nature promises—no new parks to protect our lands and waters, no restoration projects to protect our communities in the face of climate disasters, no ambition to realize Indigenous-led conservation on our path to reconciliation,” McMillan said.

Clean Energy Canada’s executive director Rachel Doran backed many of the programs, including the Red Chris mine’s capacity to boost Canada’s critical mineral and electric vehicle supply chain.

“With both mining announcements signalled today set to be either net zero or low-carbon, Canada is anchoring clean resource development and innovation here at home,” she said.

“What seems less certain is the long-term value of expanding our LNG production.”

Doran pointed to key markets like Japan, which are already showing waning demand as Canadian LNG enters a global market expected to see a 43 per cent increase in supply by the end of the decade. That, she said, would put downward pressure on prices.

She also warned that if all six proposed LNG export terminals were built in B.C., they would consume 43 terawatts of electricity every year — equivalent to the electricity from more than eight Site C dams — and generate 40 per cent of the emissions under B.C.’s target. That would lead to “trade-offs” for a population consuming more electricity every year.

“The economy we build today needs to build our wealth and prosperity into the future. As the federal government continues to unveil its nation-building strategy, it is critical that we build for the future and not the past,” Doran said.