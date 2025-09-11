B.C. First Nations and logging firm want Walbran Valley old-growth blockade to end

Photo: The Canadian Press A worker stands near a stack of lumber at the Western Forest Products Duke Point Sawmill, in Nanaimo, B.C., on March 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Pacheedaht First Nation on Vancouver Island says a blockade opposed to old-growth logging on its traditional territory in the Walbran Valley near Port Renfrew, B.C., is undermining its authority and should disband.

The First Nation says in a statement that forestry is a "cornerstone" of its economy, and is calling for the blockaders to "stand down and leave."

It comes after Tsawak-qin Forestry Inc., a firm co-owned by the Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Western Forest Products Inc., says in a lawsuit filed last week in B.C. Supreme Court that "a group of largely unknown individuals" began the blockade of a road on Aug. 25.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to halt the blockade, alleging it's wrongfully preventing Tsawak-qin and its contractors from "engaging in lawful forestry activities" on Pacheedaht territory.

Benjamin Isitt, a lawyer for Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones, who opposes the logging activity, says the injunction application was heard in court Thursday morning, but the judge reserved her decision until Friday.

Isitt says Jones has also filed a legal challenge against the Pacheedaht First Nation in Federal Court, claiming the Nation has a "pattern" of consenting to environmentally and culturally harmful practices on its territory without consulting him.