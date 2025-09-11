Dozens of jobs cut at Global News in B.C., Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press Global News has made significant cuts in B.C. and Alberta.

Deep cuts have hit Global News in both B.C. and Alberta.

Unifor has confirmed that 45 of its members in both provinces have been given layoff notices, reports Broadcast Dialogue. One additional job was cut in Eastern Canada

Of the 46 jobs affected, 26 are journalists.

Parent company Corus Entertainment told the industry newsletter that the cuts were made to create “a more sustainable future for the company and our news division.”

“We are applying new workflows and ways of working, using the latest technology that will enable us to pave the way forward for the future of Global News. As a result, certain roles within some stations have been impacted.”

Corus said they remain committed to serving its audience across the country.

The cuts in the Global BC newsroom have been hardest felt in its web and online division.

Prominent Global News online journalist Simon Little announced Wednesday that he was one of those to be laid off.

“It's incredible I somehow made it 10 years in the news biz without being laid off but my luck ran out today,” he said on BlueSky. “Sad to see a quality team torn apart.”

Corus Entertainment has been bleeding money and undertaking dramatic cost-cutting in recent months.

The company’s Q3 2025 earnings report saw revenue down 11% year-to-date. The company reported a net loss attributed to shareholders of $51.3 million, year-to-date.