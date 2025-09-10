Beyond the car: How a new wave of B.C. companies are electrifying everything else

Photo: Stefan Labbé/BIV. The Electrom LEV is road-compliant as an e-bike, but has a much larger range of capabilities and comforts, says its inventor.

Last weekend, companies, inventors and a mass of onlookers curious about the future of electric technology descended on the Vancouver Convention Centre.

On one floor, people lined up at the Everything Electric Expo to test drive the latest electric vehicles from Canada’s largest automakers. Up a set of escalators, smaller outfits made their elevator pitches to anyone willing to listen.

Some sought to solve the future of home and clean energy; others showcased next generation technology meant to further kickstart the micro-mobility market.

Below is a list of some of the most novel products and the problems their inventors are trying to solve.

Airwheel Canada

Electric luggage—and not just for charging your cellphone.

Headquartered in Surrey, B.C., Airwheel Canada sells carry-on suitcases with a built-in electric scooter.

The invention is targeted at people who need help getting to and from hotels, airport gates, public transportation or train stations—namely those with mobility problems, seniors and children. ​

Airwheel Canada sells carry-on luggage that doubles as an electric scooter. | Stefan Labbé/BIV

​That said, anyone can fold out the handlebars and wheels, and sit down for a ride. The company claims the brick-sized removable battery has a 10-kilometre range, moving at a maximum 13 kilometres per hour.

And, yes, it also doubles as a portable charger.

Electrom LEM

Legally an e-bike, owner and inventor Fabrizio Cross describes the Electrom as a velomobile meant to fill the gap between a bicycle and a car.

The two-wheeled recumbent light-electric vehicle (LEM) has dual electric motors with a range of more than 200 kilometres when supplemented by peddling, which can provide about a quarter of the power. After that, the battery can be charged with a standard power plug.

On the street, the Electrom has the required lights to drive in car traffic, including headlights, turn signals, brake lights and a horn. But it also fits in a bike lane, Cross said.

“It’s got over 100 litres of cargo space,” Cross said. “You can park on a sidewalk between the meter stands and posts.”





A windshield, or cowling, protects the rider’s body from rain and wind as they pedal. And a unique reverse handlebar system transfers turning motion to the front wheel through aircraft cables.

Based out of Victoria, B.C., Cross grew up on a farm on Hornby Island where he said he learned the value of fixing things. He said he carried that ethos to a bike shop, which he ran for a decade, and then to the Electrom, which is largely built from off-the-shelf parts that can be sourced in B.C.

“If I disappear, they can still get a crank, a handlebar, or a wheel here in Vancouver,” he said.

Envo

Based in Burnaby, B.C., Envo’s seven engineers have come up with a “Lego-like” solution to mobility.

Instead of building a single-purpose vehicle, the company creates a multi-use electric chassis that can link together and get fitted with different payloads or tools depending on the need.

The company has produced all-terrain versions that can transform into a lawnmower or platform to transfer an injured person on a stretcher. Micro-truck conversions can turn the machine into a farm or firewood hauler while the micro-car models include roofless models, fully enclosed cabs, and semi-enclosed vehicles akin to a golf cart.

Envo produces a number of unique electric micro-mobility vehicles, including an adaptable electric platform (front and back), an electric snowbike, and the Veemo (centre), a three-wheeled electric assist velomobile. | Stefan Labbé/BIV

CEO and founder Ali Kazemkhani pointed to the City of Victoria as a perfect example of its range of uses. The city had been looking for a machine to plow snow accumulating in its bike lanes.

But with few snow days in a given year, buying a single-purpose vehicle didn’t make sense. Kazemkhani said the city was convinced when he showed them the vehicle could be transformed into a parking patrol or park maintenance vehicle at other times of the year.

In addition to building e-bikes, Envo’s other vehicles include the Veemo, a three-wheeled velomobile that boasts a protective cabin, rear cargo area (that doubles as a child’s seat) and an electric assist battery with 100 kilometres of range.

Envo bought out Veemo’s original owners in 2023, and has been refining the design since.

In its latest acquisition, the company announced on Aug. 25 it was purchasing the French firm MoonBikes — “the world’s first ultralight electric snowbike,” it claims.

HoneyBadger Charging

This month, Clean Energy Canada released the results of a survey of about 3,000 people from Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area. The goal: learn how people are thinking about electric vehicles and the day-to-day infrastructure powering their homes.

The poll found 71 per cent of those under 30 wanted an electric vehicle, while 49 per cent of people over 60 wanted one.

Despite the enthusiasm, three-quarters of those living in an apartment or townhouse told the pollsters that a lack of home charging options kept them from buying an EV.

It’s a gap HoneyBadger Charging hopes to fill.

The Vancouver-based company installs EV chargers in condo buildings, offices, retail and industrial sites, as well as golf courses and hotels—all free of cost.

Maintenance and any upgrades are also paid for by the company. EV drivers who want to use the chargers are billed directly through an app.

HoneyBadger Charging has installed chargers across B.C., and is branching out to Ontario and Washington State. | HoneyBadger Charging

The goal, said operations manager Kyle Ng, is to increase revenue over time as a larger share of a building’s residents own EVs.

Even though a building might have two or three EVs right now, five years from now, the company is betting there’s going to be a lot more.

The long-term bet is made possible by founder Andrew Johns, a lead investment adviser at Canaccord Genuity who is willing to wait to get a return on investment.

“He’s willing to play the long-game here,” said Ng.

So far, HoneyBadger has installed chargers in about 20 locations, spanning the cities of Victoria, Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, Richmond, Langley, Mission and Kelowna.

The company has also started to branch out of B.C., and has chargers in Washington State and Ontario.

Jetson Home

While many lined up to test drive the hundreds of EVs on display, or take a spin on the micro-mobility test area, others were more interested in what new technologies could do at home.

Solar panels, heat pumps and wall batteries filled several corners of the trade show floor.

North Vancouver’s Jetson offered sneak preview of something a little different.

In addition to controlling standard temperature settings, the company claims its new Jetson Air heat pump—officially released Sept. 9—is the first fully integrated smart home heat pump platform.

Based in North Vancouver, heat pump installer Jetson Home has launched a new smart heat pump that can be installed in a day. | Submitted

The software-first approach allows the heat pump to proactively monitor air quality, energy use and system health, providing homeowners with real-time alerts and long-term savings, the company claims.

Should cooking or wildfires fill a home with smoke, the sensors trigger a higher rate of filtration.

The heating and cooling devices are also meant to eliminate emissions produced by gas or oil furnaces, and cut energy bills while reliably operating down to minus 30 degrees Celsius.

Jetson says it sources equipment directly from factories. Along with its one-day installation, that allows the company to offer prices at about half the cost of traditional contractors, it claims.

A man in a chair

While most exhibits hailed the future of electric technology, one paid direct homage to the past.

“Ask Bob…,” invited a black-and-white banner.

At its foot sat Bob Purcell, described by many as the grandfather of the modern electric vehicle.

In the early 1990s, Purcell led a 300-person team at General Motors in a bid to design a vehicle that would define the next generation of the auto industry.

“One of the fundamental premises in my model was that if GM was going to be a true industry leader again, it had to reassert itself as a technology leader,” Purcell told BIV.

In other words, he said, it had to be a company that others saw as the “light on the hill” that would guide the technical direction of vehicle manufacturing into the future.

Out of that project emerged the EV1, the first mass-produced battery electric vehicle. From above, the two-seater vehicle traced the curves of a teardrop — “the most aerodynamically efficient shape in the world,” as Purcell put it.

Large-scale production began in 1996, and a number of prototypes emerged in the years after.

But by the early 2000s, Purcell said three General Motors executives who championed him and the electric vehicle program departed in quick succession.

The company terminated the EV1 program in 2003, and by 2005, a reporter with the San Francisco Chronicle noted General Motors had recalled most of the vehicles, and was hauling them to the Arizona to be crushed in the desert.

“For all intents and purposes, the hugely expensive electric car program … is just about dead,” wrote reporter Michael Taylor at the time.

“The automakers, saying all-electric vehicles occupy a tiny and economically worthless niche, simply stopped making, leasing or selling the cars.”

Major vehicle manufacturers show off their latest electric models at the Everything Electric Expo in Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 5, 2025. | Stefan Labbé/BIV

Despite General Motors’ decision to kill its sector-leading program, the early hype around the EV1 and the technology developed to create it pushed other auto manufactures — including Toyota, Honda, Ford, and later Tesla and China's BYD — to follow suit.

“GM provided the technology to do the Prius,” said Purcell. “It was a game changer. It would change the industry forever.”

After his program at GM was killed, Purcell bounced across a number of high-profile companies. That included Berkshire Hathaway, where Purcell says he worked under Warren Buffet as a senior automotive advisor after the investment company purchased a US$230-million investment in BYD as shares dropped to record lows during the 2008 financial crisis.

Over the coming years, the Chinese company would grow to become world’s largest electric battery and vehicle maker. By 2022, BYD’s stock had climbed to 41 times the price Berkshire had paid for it, making it one of the firm’s most profitable investments ever. (The investment firm began dumping its shares in BYD in recent years amid U.S.-China trade tensions.)

Still an advisor for a select group of clients, Purcell said he’s always on the lookout for the next “game changer” company that can make a difference in the world.

“I've been creating new automotive technology for my entire life, right? I mean, I was apprenticed in the auto industry at 15 years old,” he said. “This is all I know.”

More recently, he has personally invested in Calgary-based PlunkEV, a firm that, among other things, provides electric vehicle solutions to make ownership easier at home, for businesses and in public locations like hotels and restaurants.

In some cases, PlunkEV offers a “charging-as-a-service" model, where they cover the upfront costs and maintenance, and share a portion of the revenue with the host location. Business hosts benefit by attracting and retaining new customers and by enhancing the overall experience through convenient charging, the company claims.

Richmond resident Tristan Martin-Jones charges his electric vehicle at a public facility because he doesn't have access to a charger at home. | Stefan Labbé/BIV

Purcell says that today many governments have the wrong focus when it comes to fostering the electric vehicle industry. One area he said needs more attention is commercial delivery fleets.

“Most of their time on the road, they're at idle. They're not going anywhere. They're sitting at loading docks. They're in congested traffic patterns in cities,” he said.

“All they're doing is belching out tailpipe emissions in highly congested areas. They're not moving anything.”

By contrast, electric delivery vehicles have no emissions and are cheaper to run. Transitioning from gas-powered to electric commercial fleets also eliminates the problem of range anxiety because they are on defined routes that can be designed and planned for.

“It’s life sustaining, OK, you're providing a lower cost solution for big industry to do its work—deliver things safely, cost effectively,” said Purcell. “Then you're providing an environmental advantage in the most challenged regions of the world, which are the highly congested urban centres.”

“The market for a clean, cost effective solution for servicing cities, major urban environments, is one of the biggest market opportunities that will ever occur in the world auto industry… and EVs are better at it than the alternative.”