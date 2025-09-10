Fewer international students put squeeze on B.C. universities

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. B.C. post-secondary institutions anticipate another drop in international enrolment this year due to the federal government’s study permit cap.

As students return to campus this month, many B.C. post-secondary institutions are bracing for another decline in international enrolment and coping with revenue losses.

Ottawa says will issue 437,000 study permits in 2025—10 per cent fewer than the 2024 cap. Of these, 53,589 permits will be allocated to B.C., down from 65,000 last year. That’s nearly 45 per cent below 2023, before the cap was introduced.

“This is a difficult time for our sector. Universities and colleges across Canada are navigating uncertainty and making difficult decisions,” said Matt Kieltyka, associate director of communications and marketing at Simon Fraser University, in a statement.

The change has affected B.C. universities differently. The University of British Columbia, whose international enrolment nearly doubled from 9,144 to 19,909 between 2012 and 2022, experienced a moderate drop to 19,601 in 2023, followed by a five per cent year-over-year decline to 18,674 in 2024.

SFU saw a decline of about 10 per cent, from 6,416 international students in 2023 to 5,774 in 2024.

Some universities have seen sharper declines. Last year, Kwantlen Polytechnic University enrolled 4,317 international students, down more than 28 per cent from a 2022 peak of 6,100. The number is expected to fall further to 2,360 this fall—more than 60 per cent below 2022 levels—with overall enrolment projected to decline by about a quarter.

Lengthy international study permit processing times and increased study permit denial rates are now the biggest barrier for international students seeking admission to Canada, said acting KPU president Diane Purvey in a memo to staff in late August.

At the University of Victoria, international undergraduate enrolment fell nearly 25 per cent from 2,109 students in 2022 to 1,587 in 2023. It sat at 1,504 in 2024 and the school now has set a target of 1,340 for 2025-26.

In addition to the cap, UVic also highlighted China’s promotion of in-country study and the diplomatic tensions between Canada and India as factors contributing to the decline, according to its 2024-25 Enrolment Analysis Report.

Some universities that have historically had fewer international students are less affected, such as the University of Northern British Columbia, where international enrolment remained steady last year at 742, compared with 729 in 2022.

“We still have to be mindful—we don’t know where the federal policies will continue to go,” Geoff Payne, president of UNBC, told BIV in interview.

Revenue shortfalls trigger staff cuts, hiring freeze

A decline in international student enrolment is forcing B.C. post-secondary institutions—many heavily reliant on overseas tuition revenue—to slash staff, freeze hiring and take other measures to offset losses in the new school year.

After cutting 70 faculty members in March, KPU announced in August it would eliminate 40-45 more full-time positions and lay off eight instructors within the Melville School of Business—once a major draw for international students—by early 2026.

To meet a $5-million reduction target for the 2025-26 budget, KPU said it will also cut overtime, reduce discretionary spending, freeze hiring and stop renewing most temporary contracts.

“To date, $2.6 million [of that target] has been achieved through the elimination of approximately 20 vacant positions and not replacing roles as they become vacant,” Purvey wrote in the August memo.

Other universities also made staff cuts in 2024. SFU eliminated 80 positions to address an $18-million operating shortfall, while UVic laid off about 20 employees, in addition to retirements and voluntary departures, to achieve a four per cent budget reduction.

UBC, while refraining from university-wide layoffs, also saw staff reductions in some departments, according to Matthew Ramsey, the school’s director of university affairs.

“The decreases are impacting some parts of the university more significantly than others,” said Ramsey, who did not specify which units.

For the coming school year, these three leading universities told BIV they have balanced budgets and do not plan additional budget or staff cuts at this point, as they work on cutting expenses, improving efficiency and exploring alternative revenue streams.

“However, this ongoing volatility will require continued diligence regarding our financial situation,” said Kieltyka.

As universities enter the second year under the cap, Payne said it may be time to revisit the policy for some “fine tuning.”

“I understood what the government was trying to accomplish. That said, I think the policy extended beyond what they thought it was going to do,” he said.

He noted that each province and institution has its own uniqueness and nuances, and a blanket policy may not be the right fit for all. The cap has raised questions for students considering study in Canada.

“The number one thing we need to make sure of is that Canada is open for international students,” said Payne.

“They contribute more than just attending institutions. They live in the communities, they work in the communities, and we need to be mindful of all the positive things they provide to Canada.”