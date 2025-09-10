Rainfall, cooler weather a welcome sight for firefighters battling Coquihalla Highway blaze

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A member of a BC Wildfire Service unit crew conducts a danger tree assessment on the Mine Creek fire on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Thunderstorms over the Mine Creek wildfire came with rain on Tuesday, and longer nights are aiding crews looking to gain the upper hand on the out-of-control blaze.

The 3,000-hectare fire is burning alongside the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope. It was discovered on Labour Day burning in steep terrain near the Coquihalla Summit, and it ballooned in size amid high temperatures and wind on Sept. 3, prompting a two-day closure of Highway 5.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, 4 mm of rain fell in the Thynne Mountain area as a storm passed through the region on Tuesday afternoon, and further instability is possible on Wednesday.

"A ridge is building in with temperatures warming about one degree per day and relative humidity falling, with this drying trend forecast to persist over the next few days,” reads BCWS’ Wednesday morning update on the Mine Creek fire.

"This weather could increase fire behaviour, however, good overnight recoveries and shorter days heading in to fall may help moderate fire behaviour."

Dozens of firefighters

BCWS said 49 firefighters, eight helicopters and 13 pieces of heavy equipment are working the fire.

"Heavy equipment is working along the northeast flank, constructing containment lines and preparing access for crews to conduct direct attack,” the update reads.

"Aircraft are supporting the work of ground crews when visibility permits, with helicopters bucketing and helping secure the fire perimeter along the highway and the north and south flanks of the fire."

The Coquihalla Highway is open, but BCWS is reminding drivers stopping is not allowed through the fire area.

"We are asking the traveling public to exercise extreme caution when traveling through the Coquihalla Highway corridor,” the update said.

"This is an active work site and our crews are working parallel to the highway and using the corridor and local forest service roads to move between sections of the incident."