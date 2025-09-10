B.C. truck driver fired after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into ditch

Photo: The Canadian Press A truck that rolled over off the Lougheed Highway, near Deroche, B.C., on Sept. 4, 2025, is seen in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - BC Highway Patrol (Mandatory Credit)

A British Columbia dump truck driver has been fired after allegedly driving impaired and rolling his truck into a ditch along a Fraser Valley highway.

The RCMP's highway patrol division says it happened on Sept. 4 near Deroche, B.C., where witnesses called to report the crash along Lougheed Highway.

A photo shared by police shows the truck on its side in a ditch.

The driver was not seriously hurt in the crash, but police say he failed a breathalyzer test administered by officers at the scene.

They say the man's supervisor arrived while officers were still at the scene and fired the driver "on the spot."

Police say the man's driver's licence was seized and he was issued a 90-day driving prohibition along with tickets for driving with open liquor and without due care.

The truck owned by the employer was also impounded for 30 days.

A statement from Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol says with any large truck, "the stakes are too high to be unsafe."

"We have no tolerance for drivers who are impaired," he says.