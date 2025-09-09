Dozens of admin jobs cut at Interior Health as organizational review carries on

Photo: YouTube FILE-Interior Health, Kelowna office.

Dozens of jobs in Interior Health are being cut as organizational changes carry on.

Sylvia Weir, interim president and CEO, Interior Health said in an emailed statement that since January, Interior Health’s senior executive team has been reviewing their financial position to balance the budget and help them meet their commitments.

"They are implementing organizational changes at the administrative level to best support their staff and meet their goal to provide sustainable health care for the communities they serve," said Weir.

Following this review, 91 administrative positions are impacted. Due to careful management, with selective hiring and managing employee turnover since January, 70 of these roles were vacant. The other 21 impacted positions were non-unionized.

Weir also said 13 unionized positions are impacted. There is no impact to patient care and services as all the eliminated positions were at the administrative level, Interior Health said.

"Interior Health has initiated discussions with the unions and employees to offer alternative placement options in accordance with the requirements in the collective agreement," Weir said.

Weir said that the health authority "recognizes the contributions of those who are departing and the importance of their work, and we are deeply grateful for their service."

Interior Health is now months into a provincial efficiency review.

Premier David Eby instructed Health Minister Josie Osborne to review health authorities in his mandate letter to her earlier this year and the review was launched in March. The aim is to put more money back into frontline patient care.

In the meantime, Island Health has already eliminated 117 non-contract jobs as part of its cost-cutting exercise under provincial direction.

The Times Colonist reported in July that the Island Health cuts have come in three or four waves over as many weeks, and the target for cuts is believed to be up to 10 per cent, with 117 jobs equalling about a five per cent cut.

Dr. Penny Ballem, interim president and CEO of the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA), who is conducting a review of the organization, sent an email to leadership alerting them of coming job cuts.

“We are in the midst of significant change not just for PHSA, but for the entire health care system,” wrote Ballem, adding all health authorities are mandated to balance their budgets through changes to administrative and leadership structures, operational efficiencies, and prioritizing resources to frontline services.

Health services in B.C. are delivered through five regional health authorities — Northern, Interior, Fraser, Vancouver Coastal and Island — as well as the Provincial Health Services Authority, which provides additional shared services, and the First Nations Health Authority, which is governed separately from the other authorities and is not subject to the minister's review.