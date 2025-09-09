From wages to pickets, here are 5 things to know about B.C.'s public service strike

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union picket outside an ICBC driver licensing office, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. The union issued 72-hour strike notice following a strike authorization vote in which 92.7 per cent of members voted in favour of job action. Public service members began strike action on September 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Job action affecting public service workers in British Columbia has entered its second week.

Here are five things you need to know about the dispute.

WHAT'S BEHIND THE JOB ACTION?

The BC General Employees' Union says talks over a new contract broke down in July, after the expiry of the previous contract on March 31. It says it's seeking improved wages as staff battle an affordability crisis.

WHICH WORKERS AND SERVICES COULD BE AFFECTED?

The BCGEU says it has about 34,000 members in public service positions. They include wildland firefighters, administrative professionals, prison guards and court sheriffs, technical and scientific officers and workers in liquor and cannabis retail and distribution. The government has said essential services will not be affected.

WHAT ACTION IS BEING TAKEN?

The union says about 4,000 workers are on picket lines on Tuesday at 22 locations across the province. They are mostly government offices, as well as a pretrial services centre in Surrey, B.C., and the Royal BC Museum in Victoria. Other locations include Vancouver, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Williams Lake, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Nelson, Fort St. John, Smithers and Prince George.

WHAT IS BEING OFFERED AND WHAT DOES THE UNION WANT?

The BCGEU is seeking an 8.25 per cent wage increase over two years, made up of four per cent in the first year of a new contract, then 4.25 per cent in the second, plus unspecified cost-of-living allowances. The government says it offered a 4.5 per cent compensation increase over two years, including wages and cost-of-living allowances. It says the union wants 15.75 per cent, but BCGEU president Paul Finch says that's misleading because it includes an entire "menu" of allowance options.

WHAT IS THE STATE OF NEGOTIATIONS?

The government said last week there had been communication with the union to try to get it back to the negotiating table. But neither side says the talks are back on, and Finch says it's unacceptable for talks to resume without an improved wage offer.