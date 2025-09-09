Union president makes swing through Interior as more BCGEU workers walk off job

Photo: Tim Petruk BCGEU President Paul Finch speaks to striking members on Tuesday morning outside the Ministry of Transportation and Transit building in downtown Kamloops.

The head of the BCGEU is rallying the troops in the Interior on Tuesday, as more government employees hit the picket line.

Paul Finch spoke with striking workers marching Tuesday morning outside the Ministry of Transportation and Transit building in downtown Kamloops.

“We just need to stay strong, and we’re going to keep escalating,” he told them.

Speaking with Castanet, Finch wanted to make it clear that Tuesday’s job action is intended to cause minimal headaches for British Columbians — but that won’t always be the case.

“We're trying to minimize disruption to general public as much as possible,” he said.

“But going forward, if the government doesn't get back to the table, we're not going to be able to keep doing that. We're eventually going to have to escalate in a way that does directly impact the public.”

Finch will be travelling to Kelowna to the picket line outside the ServiceBC office on Bernard Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

When asked what that might look like or when, Finch said he didn’t want to telegraph the union’s strike strategy.

On Monday, the province said it proposed a 4.5 per cent increase over two years, putting the ongoing cost of the BCGEU’s proposals at $437 million.

Finch dismissed that as “creative math.”

“All they need to do to get us back at the table is come back and table an offer, and they’ve explicitly said they’re not going to do that,” he told Castanet.

“If that’s what passes for accounting at the Ministry of Finance, frankly, I can understand why we’re in a difficult fiscal situation in this province."

The union represents more than 34,000 members working for B.C.'s public service. Some of its key asks include competitive wages and fair access to telework.

Premier David Eby has said the government's goal is to reach a deal that's both fair to unionized workers and fair to taxpayers.

Negotiations for a new contract broke off in July.

Photo: Rob Gibson BCGEU members picketing in front of the ServiceBC office on Kelowna's Bernard Avenue.