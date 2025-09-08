Forestry company asks for injunction to remove logging protesters in Walbran

Photo: SUBMITTED Protesters erected a five-metre-tall cougar sculpture on a road in the Upper Walbran Valley to block old-growth logging in the area.

A forestry company is expected to be in court on Tuesday to request an injunction against protesters who have blockaded an area in the Upper Walbran Valley with a wooden cougar sculpture.

In an application filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Tsawak-qin Forestry Limited Partnership said a “sophisticated, targeted, and well-publicized” blockade is affecting the company’s ability to log in the area where it has the rights to log.

The company said the group behind the blockade is the same one responsible for a protest against old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew in 2020 in 2021, which became the largest act of civil disobedience in Canadian history. More than 1,100 arrests were made during the demonstrations, as RCMP officers enforced an injunction against protesters.

The forestry company is asking for a one-year injunction preventing people from obstructing access to roads in an area bounded by Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park, Cowichan Main Road, Carmanah Main Road, Rosander Main Road, Caycuse Main Road and Gordon River Main Road and from impeding construction work or interfering with logging in the area.

The company said it is suffering “irreparable harm” due to the blockade, which has trapped a contractor’s fire truck and emergency transport vehicle, causing safety concerns.

“In our democratic society founded upon the rule of law, nothing can justify the blockaders’ use of force to accomplish their policy goals,” the company said in its injunction application.

Western Forest Products Inc. holds a 65 per cent equity interest in the forestry company. Huumiis Ventures Limited Partnership, which is owned by the Huu-ay-aht First Nations, holds the other 35 per cent in the company.

Tsawak-qin did not respond to an interview request Monday.

The protesters erected a five-metre tall cougar sculpture on Aug. 25 to block logging trucks and demand permanent protection of old-growth forests, including in eight approved cut blocks in the Upper Walbran Valley where logging has been approved, the protest group said in a news release.

The area is home to one of Vancouver Island’s last intact old-growth watersheds, the group said in a statement when the blockade went up.

The group said it has the blessing of several local elders. Bill Jones, a Pacheedaht First Nation elder who was a central figure of the Fairy Creek protests, is named on the injunction application and a civil suit filed by the forestry company.

Jones said in a news release that he had told forestry professionals to stop logging old growth because there is little left.

“We must save it for our children and all the children to come.”