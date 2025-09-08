Here’s how a strike could disrupt B.C.’s liquor supply, and what that means for you

Photo: Ben Black/Unsplash. The BCGEU strike could affect what beer, wine, and cocktails restaurants in Vancouver and the rest of B.C. can sell.

Workers who are part of the British Columbia General Employees' Union (BCGEU) are readying to strike, but that could affect your life when it comes to things like going out for a drink after work.

What is the BCGEU, and why are its members going on strike?

The BCGEU is one of the big unions in B.C.'s public sector, both in membership and variety of jobs covered. The 95,000-strong membership includes casino employees, people working at some Royal Canadian Legions, technical inspectors, staff at community colleges, and more.

The union is broken down into different branches (called components), and several of those work for provincial ministries and crown corporations. Those groups, which number about 34,000 members, have voted to strike after their contract ended in March of this year.

In July, the union and province reached an impasse, and in August, a strike vote occurred.

On its website, the BCGEU states their demands, including increased wages to address affordability, among other issues.

What does this strike have to do with liquor in B.C.?

The BCGEU includes people working at BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) stores and warehouses. The LDB is a provincial agency that was created after prohibition was lifted in B.C. in 1921. It controls the import of all alcohol into B.C., both for businesses (through its distribution centre warehouses) and consumers (it runs the BC Liquor Stores).

The BCGEU has announced it isn't intending to picket provincially-run liquor distribution centres, but at the same time, "everything is on the table," according to the union's president.

How would a strike affect local restaurants?

The province's restaurants are required to get any beer, wine, or liquor from the province through the LDB.

All French wines, German beers, and Scottish scotch in B.C. restaurants and liquor stores have to first pass through the LDB's distribution centres. Even beer from other Canadian provinces.

If the union pickets the distribution centres, the spiced rum (and everything else) won't flow, unless it's made in B.C.

How would a strike affect customers at restaurants?

For those going to pubs or restaurants, any picketing at liquor distribution centres will take a couple of days to notice, as restaurants work through their stock.

However, Tostenson notes many restaurants don't have a lot of storage for barrels of beer or cases of wine.

Once the stock is used up, restaurants won't be able to offer many drinks.

"It's not like I'm out of wine, so let's get some wine here," explains Tostenson, noting the thought that goes into a restaurant's custom-built beverage program.

He uses the example of an Italian restaurant that may have certain red wines to balance the food. Sourcing a B.C. wine could be a slow process, first identifying what wine works and then getting it delivered in amounts that make sense for the business.

For bars and restaurants that sell cocktails, it means trying to find replacements for rum, vodka, or other liquors or liqueurs that may not be made in B.C.

Tostenson notes it's illegal for restaurants to go to private liquor stores to fill the gap.

That said, many restaurants may continue selling a limited selection of beer, wine, and other drinks if they're able to source B.C. products.

Does B.C. make enough booze?

"We can buy products from B.C. wineries, craft brewers, and craft distillers, but it's not enough," says Ian Tostenson, the president and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCFRA).

He says roughly 20 per cent of liquor sold in B.C. restaurants is made in the province.

Local restaurants can buy B.C., but it's not an easy process, as there's no distribution network to take on that load.

"It's not as easy as picking up the phone and calling; it's a mess," says Tostenson.

What will happen at B.C. liquor stores?

While retail stores have more storage, pickets at the LDB warehouses would also halt deliveries to liquor stores province-wide, both BC Liquor and private stores.

Over time stock would dwindle, depending on what could be brought in from B.C. businesses through private distribution.

BC's Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC) issued a public message on Sept. 4, to members and plans to monitor the situation closely.

"We are working hard to get the clarity you need to plan for your business," reads the message in part.

Didn't this happen before, and will it happen again?

In 2022, Tostenson notes, when the BCGEU went on for a couple of weeks, it took a couple of months for the system and supply chain to fully recover. He calls the previous strike "a long, slow torture."

"We are resilient and we'll figure this out, but this is the sort of thing we shouldn't have to pay any attention to," he adds.

In the future, he hopes to see the Liquor Distribution Branch revamped.

"I think the job action, and the threat of job action, is proof that the liquor distribution system in B.C. is in need of reform, and it's time to change it," Tostenson says.

How do restaurants feel about the strike? "We should not be involved in this."

The restaurant industry is being dragged into a conflict it's not a part of, Tostenson adds.

"We should not be involved in this," he says.

For the hospitality industry, he says, there's a feeling of "what now?"

"We've got big things out there: tariffs wars, weakened economy," he adds. "Those are the things we should be focused on."

With files from the Canadian Press