Tribunal rebukes B.C. real estate agent who cut down neighbours' hedge

Photo: Katrin Bolovtsova/Pexels. The Civil Resolution Tribunal, or CRT, is an online tribunal created by provincial law in B.C. to handle certain types of claims in an "accessible, affordable way," its website says.

A B.C. real estate agent should have known better when he trespassed to cut down his neighbours' hedge without consent, the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT) decided.

The Realtor’s conduct is “worthy of rebuke” and punitive damages for cutting down someone else’s hedge because he apparently “did not like the look of it near his property,” said an Aug. 29 decision by CRT member Alissa Reynolds.

The small claims action was brought by the neighbours of Davinder Brar. The neighbours said they had a five-metre-high hedge of 30 cherry laurel trees along the front of their property and the property line with Brar.

The neighbours said Brar cut down the hedge and installed a fence between the properties in January 2022. They said Brar never spoke to them before doing it, and that because they didn’t normally reside there, they only noticed it after.

Brar contended the hedge was “overgrown” and mostly outside the neighbours’ property line. He claimed the neighbours asked him to cut down the hedge at his cost, and that they agreed to share the cost of a new fence and plants, which they never paid.

The CRT said there was no disagreement that Brar’s neighbours owned the hedge, and that case law prohibited him from cutting down the entire hedge, even if it was sprawling. The CRT looked at text message evidence and said Brar failed to prove his neighbours consented, and had therefore trespassed onto their property.

The CRT said the neighbours, however, “settled” their claim for remedial costs to replace the hedge because they approved replacement trees of a different type and stump removal that Brar paid $4,221 for, even though one of the trees died and the neighbours redid the job. There was clear “offer and acceptance,” and maintenance was their responsibility, the CRT said.

The neighbours still had distinct claims for loss of privacy and “use and enjoyment” of the old trees. They said the old hedge provided greater privacy due to its taller height and reduction of noise, dust and pollution from the busy road.

The CRT reviewed precedent and awarded $3,000 in compensatory damages. The CRT also awarded rare punitive damages to the neighbours, saying there was no explanation for why Brar cut the hedge in front of their property too.

“I infer from that evidence that Mr. Brar wanted to remove the hedge because he did not like the look of it near his property. As a real estate agent and property developer, I find Mr. Brar should have known he could not trespass and cut down the applicants’ hedge without express consent,” the CRT said.

“I find Mr. Brar was reckless in cutting down the hedge without regard to the applicants’ ownership of it. I find his conduct is worthy of rebuke and $2,000 in punitive damages is appropriate,” the tribunal said.

Brar and his lawyer, Manoj Goyal, declined to comment to BIV.

Brar called the proceeding frivolous, according to the text of the decision, which does not say if he cut down the hedge himself or with assistance.

Parties are able to seek judicial review of CRT decisions by the B.C. Supreme Court.