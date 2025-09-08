B.C. residents reduce trips to U.S. for seventh straight month

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. The Peace Arch border crossing has been relatively quiet this summer

New data show B.C. drivers travelled less through major Washington state border crossings on a year-over-year basis for the seventh straight month.

This comes amid economic uncertainty created in part from U.S. President Donald Trump imposing 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian products that fall outside the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum and raised duties of 35.19 per cent on softwood lumber.

Trump has also been dismissive of Canadian sovereignty, suggesting that Canada should join the U.S.

Data from the Cascade Gateway Border Data Warehouse tracks southbound traffic by vehicles with B.C. licence plates at four land-border crossings and found 149,915 B.C. passenger vehicles crossed into the U.S. in August. That is down 39 per cent from the 246,017 such drivers who made those trips in August 2024, according to the data.

That follows year-over-year monthly declines in that traffic of:



28 per cent in July;



43 per cent in June;



47 per cent in May;



51 per cent in April;



43 per cent in March; and



29 per cent in February.



The Cascade Gateway Border Data Warehouse data covers the Peace Arch, Pacific Highway, Sumas and Lynden points of entry.

The last time that there was a monthly increase in southbound traffic by B.C.-plated passenger vehicles across those Washington state crossings was in January, when 158,766 such vehicles made those trips. That was up about 10 per cent from 144,066 such southbound vehicles in January 2024, according to the Cascade Gateway Border Data Warehouse.

Other ways of tracking Canadian visits to the U.S. similarly show reduced travel.

The Vancouver Airport Authority on Monday afternoon released data showing that passenger counts on flights to or from the U.S. in July were down 2.2 per cent, to 686,431, compared with July 2024.

Airalo, which sells eSIM cards for electronic devices, released a report Monday showing trends in eSIM purchases by Canadians in the U.S. in the May 1 through Aug. 15 period.

That report described a "sharp decline" in those sales, compared with the same time period in 2024, although its data show that the U.S. remained the top summer destination for Canadian travellers in that time period.

"Its sheer convenience, variety of experiences, and strong cross-border ties kept it in the lead — even as more Canadians looked further afield to Europe and Asia for their vacations," the report said.

Airline executives through much of this year have discussed pivoting some flight capacity out of the U.S. and onto more domestic Canadian routes.

Flair Airlines CEO Maciej Wilk, for example, told BIV in late July that this has been the case for his carrier, although it continues to find strong demand for some U.S. routes.

“We suspended Palm Springs and Phoenix, but we're still flying to Fort Lauderdale, to Orlando, to Los Angeles and to San Francisco, so all of those destinations are staying," he said.