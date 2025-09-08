Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for entire Okanagan, South Thompson, Nicola

Photo: Alertable.ca This map shows areas impacted by a severe thunderstorm watch issued Monday morning by Environment Canada.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a wide swath of B.C.’s Interior, covering everything from Lillooet to Osoyoos.

The watch was issued just before 11 a.m. on Monday, including the cities of Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton and Merritt, as well as Lillooet, Lytton, Cache Creek and Osoyoos.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in the alert.

"Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility."

According to Environment Canada, Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.