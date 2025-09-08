Cool weather, good visibility allows for direct attack and air support for Mine Creek wildfire, BCWS says

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Mine Creek wildfire has burned an estimated 3,006 hectares between Merritt and Hope.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says cooler, humid weather is giving crews the opportunity to directly attack a 3,000-hectare wildfire burning along the Coquihalla Highway.

Emelie Peacock, BCWS fire information officer, said Monday marked the second day of more mild temperatures and higher humidity over the Mine Creek wildfire.

While the forecast shows a warming trend this week, it isn’t expected to reach the extended, above-seasonal temperatures seen at the start of September — good news for wildland firefighters.

“We are optimistic that fire behaviour will remain relatively low over the next few days,” Peacock said, noting an accurate forecast isn’t available beyond this timeframe.

The 3,006-hectare Mine Creek wildfire is burning between Hope and Merritt, believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike. The blaze took an aggressive run last week, forcing a two-day closure of the Coquihalla Highway.

Peacock said in general, crews are now seeing lower fire behaviour thanks to cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

The crews assigned to suppress the wildfire have been working in some areas to lay down hose and mop up, dousing the fire with water and using hand tools to put it out.

“The temperatures really help us to be able to do that type of work, because it's safe enough for our crews to get close to the fire,” she said.

Peacock said some more vigorous fire behaviour could be seen in some higher elevation areas as the wind interacts with slopes.

There is also a risk of thunderstorms over the fire on Monday afternoon. BCWS said erratic winds that can accompany a storm can result in increased fire behaviour, while heavy downpours can make highways and back roads slippery — a safety consideration for crews.

On Monday, a few dozen crew members were accompanied by heavy equipment building containment lines. Danger tree assessors and fallers were making sure work areas are safe for wildland firefighters.

Several helicopters were sent to the Mine Creek wildfire on Monday to help with bucketing water, which keeps fire behaviour down for ground crews.

“In previous days, visibility was a concern. So it wasn't always possible to have helicopters assisting 24/7, it sort of dependent on visibility,” Peacock said. “But today, our visibility is quite good.”

BCWS is urging drivers along the busy Coquihalla Highway to take care and use caution while driving through the area, as it is an active work site.

“We're just really hoping that folks who travel through can be extremely cautious and very aware as they travel through just to keep our our crew safe,” Peacock said.

ORIGINAL: 8:31 a.m.

The wildfire that closed the Coquihalla Highway for the better part of two days remains mapped at 3,006 hectares and out of control, BC Wildfires says.

Efforts to contain the Mine Creek Wildfire were aided in the last day by milder temperatures and higher humidity decreasing fire activity, the wildfire service said.

Crews worked Sunday securing the Coquihalla Highway corridor to ensure public safety and maintain access along the corridor, BC Wildfire said.

"Crews are conducting direct attack and mop up along the southwest flank of the fire, working up to 50 feet in from the fire's edge," a late morning update said.

"Crews are working on constructing a fuel free on the northern flank of the fire, meaning they are clearing combustible vegetation to slow or prevent spread. Crews are assisted by danger tree assessors and fallers who are conducting falling operations. As this work progresses and fire behaviour allows, crews are looking for opportunities for direct attack."

Structure protection crews have established structure protection on critical infrastructure, including communications towers, and recreational properties along the Coquihalla corridor.

These crews continue to monitor structure protection on these values and triage any new values discovered.